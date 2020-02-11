advertisement

The stress of holiday shopping is almost over – almost. Let’s be honest, aren’t people bored with some milk chocolate and flowers for Valentine’s Day? With 2020 in full swing and V-Day in 72 hours, SOHH comes to the rescue for 5 reasons why you should organize this Cupid’s day with a ZVOX Accuvoice AV200 TV speaker instead of teddy bears and bracelets. $ 300.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1FNMwrAGSM [/ embedded]

Reason 1 – The sound is amazing

The most obvious reason why you should consider buying this speaker is the sound – of course. Let’s face it, most people don’t think much more than use their cable TV remote control to adjust the sound. But these same people still have to worry about switching from HD quality to 4K and 5K quality. For people ready to give their ears the same treatment as their eyes, this speaker offers crisp clarity. Instead of focusing on big explosions and cluttering background noise, the Accuvoice focuses on making sure that the most important part of what you are watching – the voices – has the greatest clarity. Forget having to rely on subtitles, Accuvoice does this and more.

Reason 2 – Incredibly fast setup

Unless your TV is 50 feet in the air, you may need less than 5 minutes to set up your Accuvoice speaker. While other brands rely on endless cables and additional accessories, everything you need is in the box and plugs in in seconds. The hardest part will be finding a box cutter – or your keys – to open the box. Apart from that, you will have your speaker hooked up to your TV / monitor in minutes and enjoy crisp sound even earlier.

Reason 3 – The price

The third reason why you should get your hands on the speaker is that it is less than $ 200. Right now – it’s on sale for $ 179.99 and it’s a steal of price if you’re rushing to find a great gift for her or him on this day V. If you’re mostly on a tight budget these days and that you’re looking for a reason to tell the two that you should both trust Netflix and watch the cold or the frenzy instead of Nobu and date nights in town, Accuvoice saves the day. Once you’ve experienced the clarity and sound from the speaker, bae will have a complete list of shows and movies to watch absolutely to stay inside and watch together.

Reason 4 – Surround sound options

The fourth reason is due to all the voice options available. While you can’t go wrong with the default setting, there are three key options that allow voices on the screen to sound louder and louder. But easily, the best feature is to use the Surround Sound button on the remote control and really hear the voices clearly. If you’re a gamer, you’re going to really, really, really love heavy titles like Call of Duty. The worst part is trying to hear the dialogue in some titles with all the outside noise, but the Accuvoice even has these guaranteed gaming objectives – even better, the speaker really picks up the shots and attacks while making sure you can hear what commands are coming from other rooms. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has never sounded better.

Reason 5 – Perfect for all ages

Let’s not lie – this speaker is absolutely aimed at older generations – especially parents and their parents – but if you are looking for a solid speaker and really enjoy the dialogue in your shows and movies, this is your new go- to. Try watching a return show like “24” or “Power” and you’ll understand the breathing, the screaming and everything else with insane clarity. There will be times when you will feel like the characters on the screen are literally in the same room as you. Even better, if you have your TV mounted on the wall, you don’t have to worry about running out of sound – find a solid place under the TV and make the sound fill your room as well.

To learn more and buy your own ZVOX Accuvoice speaker, CLICK HERE.

