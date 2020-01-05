advertisement

Clean power

January 5, 2020 against Tina Casey

advertisement

It is a long time ago, but vintage research into the storage of solar energy from the 1980s (and beyond) is finally bearing fruit. In the latest development, scientists from the University of Houston at Texas have provided evidence of life for a hybrid device that collects and stores sunlight in the form of heat for 24/7 use. No, it is not a concentrating solar system and it does not rely on molten salt or specialized oils. It concerns norbornadiene quadricyclane, something quite new on the CleanTechnica radar.

Energy storage with Norbornadiene Quadricyclane

Norbornadiene quadricyclane has been studied for solar energy storage since at least 1983, when the American Chemical Society published an article entitled “Norbornadiene quadricyclane system in photochemical conversion and storage of solar energy” in the magazine Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Process Design and development.

The research slowly wobbled until in recent years a real volcano full of new newspapers erupted. A 2016 study by a team of researchers in Sweden records the reason for the new outburst of activity (emphasis added):

“Molecular photo switches that can store solar energy, so-called molecular thermal solar storage systems, are interesting candidates for future applications of sustainable energy. In this context, substituted norbornadiene quadricyclane systems have received renewed interest because of recent progress in their synthesis.“

Wait, what is Norbornadiene Quadricyclane?

Do you have all that? Compared to the past, nowadays a norbornadiene quadricyclane system can be adjusted more accurately for peak performance.

What is norbornadiene quadricyclane is the easy part. It is a compound of two hydrocarbons (aka organic molecules), norbornadiene and quadricyclane.

And now for the super interesting part. Do you remember going back to high school when isomers were something? In chemistry, isomers are two or more chemical compounds that have the same species and the same number of atoms. The atoms are configured differently in each isomer, which means that each isomer has different properties.

The use of solar energy in the form of heat to ‘turn over’ one isomer to the other is the heart of an energy storage system for norbornadiene quadricyclans.

Sunlight causes a reaction in norbornadiene and converts it to quadricyclane. The switch from one to the other is also a switch from low energy state to high energy state, where the energy storage angle enters.

Breakthrough of solar energy storage, edition of Texas

The potential for high energy density in a norbornadiene-quadricyclane storage system is revealed, which explains all the interest of researchers in the field of renewable energy.

That eventually brings us to the University of Houston, Texas. Last fall, a team of scientists at the school cooked a new solar storage device with norbornadiene quadricyclane that solves a number of problems that have blocked the road to commercial development.

By combining solar energy harvesting with energy storage in a single hybrid system, the new device avoids losses that occur when energy is transferred from a collection device to a storage platform.

The result is a high-density system that can convert solar energy for immediate use and store it too much, as the researchers in Joule describe:

“Here we combine the physics of molecular energy and latent heat storage to introduce an integrated, simultaneous harvest and storage hybrid paradigm for potential 24/7 energy supply. The hybrid paradigm uses heat localization throughout the day to provide a harvest efficiency of 73% on a small scale and ∼90% on a large scale. “

That is only for starters. The team also writes that “remarkably, at night, the stored energy is recovered by the hybrid system with an efficiency of 80% and at a higher temperature than that of the day, unlike all state-of-the-art – systems. “

If that sounds a bit on the high side, remember that conventional solar cells only capture part of the light spectrum. The new system can, by contrast, collect the entire spectrum.

What are the following steps? It can involve applying the hybrid setup to different connections, with a view to optimizing performance and scaling up. CleanTechnica contacts the researchers for an update, so keep an eye out for more information.

In the meantime, it will be a long time before the new system challenges the concentration of solar energy for a place on bulk solar thermal storage. Here in the US, the Department of Energy is still concentrating on solar energy as part of a plan to place conventional power plants in mothballs.

Hybrid wind farms with storage are also emerging as a force that needs to be taken into account for 24/7 electricity generation from renewable sources. Coal is already on its way to power generation in the US, and it is only a matter of time before renewable energy starts up natural gas.

Follow me on twitter.

Image: Via University of Houston: “The hybrid device consists of a molecular storage material (MSM) and a localized phase change material (L-PCM), separated by a silica airgel to maintain the necessary temperature difference.”

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly posted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement