According to Nielsen, NBC’s new music drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” didn’t have an extraordinary (early) start on Tuesday.

After the season premiere of “Ellens Game of Games”, the first episode of the series directed by Jane Levy was broadcast at 10pm. last night, which was marketed as a “preview” show for the new show. The drama produced by Paul Feig will have its official series premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. and stay forward in this time window.

In the meantime, CBS’s “FBI” debut “FBI: Most Wanted” has had the largest audience for each new series this season and the premiere of “Jeopardy!” The Greatest of All Time ”, which made ABC the best rated network for the night.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first in the ratings with a share of 1.2 / 6 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by advertisers and in second place with an average of 6.9 million viewers.

CBS and NBC are in second place with 0.9 / 4 each. CBS came in first with 8.9 million viewers and NBC third with 3.9 million.

