Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz appeared on Ellen to release an update on Catwoman and take a look at what she might look like as a notorious Batman antagonist and sometimes as an ally.

She also described how physically she had trained for Catwoman.

Towards the end of the interview, Ellen and Kravitz discuss the upcoming Batman film.

Ellen says: “This is very exciting. I only found out today, I don’t know if everyone else knows. But you start filming right away. You will play in the Batman movie. And you’re?”

Kravitz replied: “Catwoman. Yes. Nervous.”

Then she told Ellen about the meeting with Michelle Pfeiffer who played Catwoman in Batman Returns: “I actually sat in the Globes with David Kelly because he was writing our show and Michelle Pfeiffer. And I bowed to the queen. I am nervous to be in her presence now. “

Then Kravitz confirmed that she was going to London to film Batman, teasing her that she had tried on a number of Catwoman costumes.

Ellen asked, “Did you already have a costume?”

Kravitz replied: “We had a lot. It’s going really well. It’s very exciting. I also trained a lot, which was great and hard.”

Ellen intervened: “I bet. Is it very physical? “

Kravitz replied: “Very physical. I come home limping every day. It is actually pathetic. “

Zoe Kravitz showed off her new haircut on Instagram just over a month after it was confirmed that she would play Catwoman in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film.

The Batman is staged by Matt Reeves.

In addition to Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson as Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Jayme Lawson as Political Candidates named Bella and Peter Sarsgaard in an unannounced role.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

