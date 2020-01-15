advertisement

Kazan rarely talks about how her grandfather’s experiences, Elia Kazan, influence her artistic decisions.

Zoe Kazan left the members of the Television Critics Association speechless during an HBO panel on “The Plot Against America” ​​on the TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Wednesday. Elia Kazan’s actress and granddaughter recalled her family’s legacy and the influence of her grandfather’s filmography when she worked on the upcoming HBO alt-history series that featured the fictional presidency of Charles Lindbergh and his efforts to move to the United States Driving towards fascism documented.

“I didn’t want to get involved in my family’s political history, not least because of the other people in my family who valued their privacy through public life,” Kazan said during the TCA panel. “Well, I’m not going to go into it, but I’m going to say that I’ve thought a lot about how our country’s history has affected my family’s history and what that meant for my grandfather, as an immigrant to this country, as his The American spirit was examined, and the decisions he made from it. Working on it personally, politically and artistically was a profound experience. “

Kazan discussed John Steinbeck’s translation of “timshel” (Hebrew for “you are allowed”) into “East of Eden” and how the interpretation of this belief can lead to a generation change. Her response was well received and set the tone for a panel that was not afraid to draw parallels between the fascist United States of The Plot Against America and contemporary American politics.

“The Conspiracy Against America” ​​will follow a working-class Jewish family witnessing Lindbergh’s rise to the presidency. The real Lindbergh was a celebrated aviator and military officer, but also a non-apologetic anti-Semite and white supremacist who sympathized with Nazi Germany. The HBO mini-series with six episodes is based on Philip Roth’s eponymous novel from 2004.

Series creator David Simon and stars Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, Anthony Boyle and John Turturro also stood on the podium of the series. Simon said he was caught up in a mini-series a few years ago because of the adaptation of Roth’s novel, but at the time considered the book’s warnings of anti-Semitism and fascism largely unnecessary. The times have changed.

Simon said that Roth was relentless to tell the truth in his novel, and that his TV adaptation would focus less on Lindbergh as an individual than on the factors that allowed a racist populist to become president.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that the political paradigm is now moving towards populism, nationalism, and the emergence of xenophobia and fear of the other, not just in America but internationally,” said Simon during the TCA panel , “That is why this was done … The reason for this is not only in the current administration, but also in the forces that are now politically involved.”

“The Conspiracy Against America” ​​premieres on March 16.

