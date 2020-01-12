advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured Milan’s victory on his first start since returning to the club and scored a 2-0 success in Serie A at Cagliari.

After going three games in a row without a goal, the 38-year-old scored the decisive second goal after 64 minutes with an excellent result.

The guests had taken the lead on Saturday from Rafael Leao’s deflected shot, his first goal since September, which came just 32 seconds after the restart.

Cagliari remains sixth in the table, but has lost four games in a row in Serie A and is at the worst since October 2017.

The only chance in a calm first half an hour was Theo Hernandez’s shot from an acute angle, saved by Robin Olsen’s legs.

Milan almost made the breakthrough when Ibrahimovic’s header from Olsen hit the post and he came close again from the corner indicated by Alessio Romagnoli.

Cagliari rarely threatened, but a bold Nahitan Nandez lob from the right side had to be saved by a retracing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan had an ideal start into the second half when Samu Castillejo’s high pass met Leao, who controlled well before his shot was deflected by defender Fabio Pisacane and directed over a helpless Olsen.

In the middle of the half, Ibrahimovic sealed the win when he first shot his left foot into the corner from a distance of twelve meters after catching Hernandez’s shot from the left.

Ibrahimovic thought he was a second late, but was rejected by an offside flag that headed with a cross from Ismael Bennacer.

