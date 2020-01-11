advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to “celebrate like a god” when he scores in San Siro after opting for a calm pose against Cagliari when he first started after returning to Milan.

Milan ended a miserable run of three games without a goal on Saturday with a 2-0 away win. Ibrahimovic scored his team’s second goal in the middle of the second half with an excellent first goal.

A deflected goal from Rafael Leao put Stefano Pioli’s men in the lead shortly after the break.

advertisement

Ibrahimovic, who fell off the bench in a 0-0 draw between San Siro and Sampdoria, saves his biggest party until he scores on home soil.

“I will celebrate like a god in San Siro, not here,” the 38-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

Read: Conte greets Ibrahimovic back, tells how he tried to lure him to Chelsea

“I celebrate God every time I meet, so I feel alive! It is important that a striker tries to be there, sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t.

“I misplayed a few balls at the start of the game, but I need a few games to get in shape.”

When Pioli looked after Ibrahimovic in the second half, the striker added: “I feel good, the coach just wanted to think about my age and see if I needed a break, but there is no problem. My mind is still sharp and the body has consequences.

“We played with two strikers and two wingers to keep the whole team moving forward and it went well.”

Pioli felt that Ibrahimovic’s presence was already noticeable and added: “This was certainly a different achievement than in the last games.

“We were more effective and solid. The presence of Zlatan clearly gives us a clue to the development and it will be a while before we really get to know each other.

“Ibrahimovic will probably not run that far into space, so we need someone around him who can win the race, as we saw Leao, Samu Castillejo and Hakan Calhanoglu, then Giacomo Bonaventura.

“We have only just started working on this system, but the first signs are positive.”

advertisement