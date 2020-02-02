advertisement

Milan have to do without Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Hellas Verona on Sunday, Stefano Pioli has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic’s return to San Siro coincided with a clear form upswing from Milan, which has won five of his last six games in all competitions.

The 38-year-old, who has scored two goals since moving to Milan, including one in extra time in Coppa Italia’s 4-2 win against Turin in the last first leg, is unlikely to be a disease on Sunday.

“Ibrahimovic and [Simon] Kjaer have had the flu in the last two to three days and I doubt we can call them,” Pioli said at a press conference.

“There are also muscular problems for [Rade] Krunic, so we have more than a few problems.

“Hellas Verona is in good shape, is doing a great job this season and will arrive in San Siro with great determination. They are going hard and it has been a difficult week for us.”

Ibrahimovic’s absence means Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic are Milan strikers. The club sold Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha Berlin at the end of the transfer window in January.

Milan didn’t get a deal for Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson across the line, but remembered Diego Laxalt to fill the void left by Ricardo Rodriguez, who was loaned to PSV.

Suso also traveled to Seville. Alexis Saelemaekers joined Milan on Friday to complement Ibrahimovic, Kjaer and Asmir Begovic’s signings.

“We have won players with quality and experience, but also interesting young people,” said Pioli about the business in Milan.

“Anyone who plays instead of Ibrahimovic will do well and it is not the system that decides whether to win.

“We have gone around a corner lately because the team understood that we can only win with the spirit of the victim. It was a good January, but it is now behind us and we have new important games to play . “

