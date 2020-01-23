advertisement

Zion Williamson, one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history, is making his pro debut with the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. And Jordan Brand laced him up with a crazy Air Jordan 24 PE to start his promising career.

When Williamson and the pelicans compete at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m., the baller wears the “Bayou Boys” player Edition Air Jordan 34. (Selection No. 1 in the NBA draft 2019 helped Jordan Brand, the shoe to reveal in September.) The bold look is mostly gold and bronze with orange hits, and the words “Bayou Boys” are written on the heels.

“When you pull a couple of Jordans fresh out of the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on, ”Williamson said in a statement about the sneaker. “A shoe that has so much technology while remaining minimal makes a difference in my game whether I fly or dive on the pitch.”

While this is the only PE for Williamson that Jordan Brand shared today, the company hinted that many more will be added for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

