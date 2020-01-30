advertisement

Duke fans know better than anyone else what Zion Williamson is capable of, and Duke fans who saw him play in person last season know better than anyone else what he can do on this professional side.

When we see this article by Sam Quinn from CBSSports.com, we know that he is right about the strength of Zion. Do you remember this picture? What almost nobody seemed to notice was that he pinched the basketball without using his thumb.

So yes, its strength is from the charts. You just can’t do much. However, what he lacks is speed.

He says, “With just a week’s experience, Williamson can land on the ground practically anywhere he wants, and he does so while weakening athletically through a recovering meniscus tear.” It is so strong that it hardly matters how fast or bouncy it is. As soon as he reached out his butt, his position was worked out. “

You see, nothing he says is really wrong, but what he has not seen is the strength that is strengthened by speed. How many times have we seen a ball handler turn his back on him last season, only to see Williamson leave his husband to steal and fly off the pitch for a thunderous slump.

He is recovering from this injury. So it will take a while until he is 100 percent healthy again. We have set it at around 80 to 85 percent and still have to detonate it as we are used to. Take the picture with this article. Last year he would have climbed after that shot. It has not yet fully recovered its wind and timing.

The fact that he is insanely dominant with less than 100 percent is only part of the myth at this point, like the block in Virginia or the amazing dunk against army. It’s just Zion stuff.

Wait until you see him at full strength and speed.

By the way, here is the New Orleans television program. Coming on the 4th: Milwaukee and the Greek freak.

