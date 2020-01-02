advertisement

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – Zion Williamson returned to training with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for the first time since he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery shortly before the season.

However, the NBA cannot yet say when it will make its debut in regular season

“I felt really good out there,” he said.

Williamson, 6-foot-6 and £ 285, said he had to pass “assessments” by medical team personnel before the decision could be up to him alone.

“It will probably be one of those moments when, just like my college decision, I woke up and just knew,” said Williamson.

Coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson had fully participated in the work on the pitch, but the training wasn’t particularly strenuous. It was the last practice session before New Orleans flew to Los Angeles on Friday night to play the Lakers.

Gentry said Williamson is not expected to play on the two-game trip, which includes a stop in Sacramento on Saturday. New Orleans will play Utah at home on Monday night.

Gentry said the club must “see what progress it is making, what happens after doing the exercises.”

“I know he’s making progress. That’s the most important thing,” said Gentry. “He’s moving well, but obviously there will always be some caveats until you get full confidence in what you’re doing. … he practiced and that’s a good start. “

Williamson was never shy about his willingness to return to the court, and described an inner struggle between his youthful exuberance and long-term considerations.

“It was a difficult record because I’m 19,” Williamson started. “But from a professional perspective, I have to pay attention to longevity.”

Williamson is relatively difficult for an NBA player, not to mention one who moves well and often rises over the edge to find the kind of dunks that have made him an Internet player since high school in Spartanburg, South Carolina Have made a sensation. The purpose of his surgery was to repair cartilage, which serves as a natural padding in the knee joint. The association has therefore approached its rehabilitation with care in order to keep the possibility of a setback as low as possible.

Before his injury, Williamson played four preparation games with an average of 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He underwent surgery in mid-October.

Gentry said that when Williamson finally plays, he expects the physical presence of newcomer New Orleans to help draw more fouls and improve production across the foul line. Experienced security guard Jrue Holiday described Williamson as “definitely superior”, who “will bring energy into the game, momentum and will only affect the game in several ways – even defensively”.

“I don’t think people see him as a defensive player, but he definitely has the skills,” said Holiday.

The pelicans have recently lost 13 in a row, a franchise record. Well, with the prospect of Williamson’s return, there is hope for a club that continues to strive for the season. New Orleans (11-23) won five out of six games, playing only four games out of a playoff spot with 48 games remaining on Thursday.

“We still have to focus on how we can improve this group at the moment,” said Gentry, adding that when Williamson is available to play, it will be an easy transition.

