New Orleans Pelican’s sensation Zion Williamson finally made his NBA debut on Wednesday and it was worth the wait when he detonated against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson’s long-awaited bow brought a combined team height of 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in just 18 minutes with a defeat of 121-117 against the Spurs.

The much-vaunted number one in the 2019 NBA draft had to wait for his debut after undergoing knee surgery the day before the pelican campaign started in October.

Williamson was named the league’s next superstar – compared to LeBron James and the face of the pelicans after All-Star Anthony Davis switched to the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season – and eventually returned home to the Spurs in New Orleans during the week back .

It was a quiet opening for Williamson, who only managed five points through three quarters at the Smoothie King Center.

The 19-year-old illuminated the fourth quarter with 17 points in a breathtaking three minutes – four out of four points from the three-point range.

