Louisiana played a major sports role. The first LSU defeated Clemson and won the NCAA football championship, which made most of them euphoric.

And it looks like Zion Williamson will make his long-awaited debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

It is clearly a football country. However, if they understand what the child can do, the pelicans will take a special place in the heart of all Louisiana sports fans.

We have seen people like Michael Jordan, Ralph Sampson, James Worthy, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, Shaquille O’Neal, Kyrie Irving, Chris Webber, Tim Duncan, Marvin Bagley, and too many others to count them Seen Williamson.

He’ll start out with small limitations, but even if you see his strength, speed, breathtaking jumping skills, and intuitive understanding of the intricacies of the game, he’ll delight fans there like no one else has.

The debut should be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and the game will be on ESPN. We sincerely hope that we won’t get ESPN .5, which is what people in Bristol do when the early game inevitably ends and you miss most of the first half.

