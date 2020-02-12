advertisement

We were thrilled to see Zion Williamson finally get his NBA career off the ground, but attentive Duke fans can tell that he wasn’t quite himself yet.

Well, he’s much closer now.

He had a career level of 31 points against Portland, but that’s not the right thing to do. The thing is his feeling of anticipation is back. He can strike again very quickly. At best, Williamson can set the conditions for engagement, and he has done that very often in this game.

He rises again, he disrupts the defense and the other team simply cannot figure out how to deal with him.

He used to be able to do what he wanted on the offensive, but not on the defensive. We saw him just raise a hand when someone shot and that’s not very Zion-like.

We’ve only seen highlights of this game, but it looks like it’s just there. It’s still amazing – always amazing – to see him do this stuff.

Next weekend we advise you to watch the Rising Stars Game. We think this will most likely be a coming out party for the Zion that we saw at Duke.

