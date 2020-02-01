advertisement

NBA rookie star Zion Williamson and Japanese newcomer Rui Hachimura were among those named on Friday for the showdown of the NBA Rising Stars between the United States and the world’s ranks.

The global lineup has been a 3-2 lead since the format started in 2015, but Americans have a chance to host the rivalry on February 14, kicking off the NBA All Star game in Chicago two days later.

New Orleans Pelicans striker Williamson, who was the first choice in last year’s NBA draft, was selected to replace a US team injury for Chicago central defender Wendell Carter Jr., who has a sprained right ankle.

In four NBA debut games, 19-year-old Williamson has scored an average of 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pelicans since the start of his season three months after a knee injury.

Washington Wizards striker Hachimura, who turns 22 on February 8, is expected to return from a groin injury that has paused him for the past six weeks this weekend.

Hachimura is the first Japanese player at Rising Stars with an average of 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. He was the first Japanese player to choose the first round of the NBA draft when he went to the Wizards with the ninth selection last year.

Slovenian swinger Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and U.S. guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks will be at the Rising Stars event for the second time. For the first time since Jason Kidd and Grant Hill in 1996, they act as NBA All Star Game starters. Two players in their second year will start the NBA All Star Game.

Doncic and Hachimura in the world team include New Orleans security guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Canada, Phoenix Center Deandre Ayton from Bahamas and New York swinger R.J. Barrett from Canada, Memphis striker Brandon Clarke from Canada, Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Canada, Washington Center Moritz Wagner from Germany, Detroit Swinger Svi Mykhailiuk from Ukraine and Minnesota Guard Josh Okogie from Nigeria.

Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander are cousins ​​and are among the four record-breaking Canadians at the event.

Williamson and Young are joined by Charlotte Forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, Charlotte Guard Devonte Graham, Miami Guard Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, Memphis Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Guard Ja Morant and Golden State Warriors Forward Eric Paschall.

The NBA opening lists included 108 international players from 38 nations, with all 30 clubs having at least one player from outside the United States.

