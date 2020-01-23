advertisement

January 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans striker Zion Williamson (1) passes Jakob Poeltl (25) in the fourth quarter at the Smoothie King Center at the San Antonio Spurs Center. | Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sport

Hey, la-di-la, our Zion is back.

Well, look at this: Even though he’s clearly not 100 percent – he didn’t fly around or move with supernatural speed – Zion Williamson, who started a little slowly on his late NBA debut, still scored 17 points fourth quarter overall with – wait – four straight three hands.

That’s NBA three points, thank you.

If you were wondering what he did during his absence, we may know.

It was a breathtaking run and included some powerful rebounds and a couple of beautiful passes.

In short, even though he’s a little behind and will take a while to catch up, even a lesser Zion Williamson is still better than 95 percent of basketball players on the planet.

And any other planet you want to include in the discussion.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry kept trying to knock him out, but each time Zion did something spectacular and the banker waved back to the bank.

When he went out, the crowd was thrilled and kept singing: “We want Zion! We want Zion! We want Zion! “

It was remembered as one of the most electrifying NBA debuts. It only took the child a few minutes to make a performance that the city and league will be talking about in the coming years.

He ended with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and unfortunately five sales.

This is the right time and is getting better.

From here, the Pels will play Denver on Friday and Boston and Jason Tatum on Sunday.

And for top games, Zion will see the grizzlies and mate Ja Morant on February 31, the Greek freak on February 4, and the Lakers on February 25.

We’ll pick up the pizza if you bring the beer. We were waiting for him.

