Zimbabwe’s bowlers ensured that Sri Lanka made slow progress on the second day of the second test in Harare before the game was stopped early due to poor light.

Starting at 352-6, the host ended an impressive first inning on 406 as he struggled to recover from his 10-wicket loss to the tourist last week’s start. And Zimbabwe’s attack was frugal, limiting Sri Lanka’s answer to 122: 2 out of 54 overs.

After the century of Sean Williams on the first day, Zimbabwe returned to the kink in a strong position on Tuesday, even though it added only 10 of its overnight stays when wicket keeper Regis Chakabva fell to 31 against Lasith Embuldeniya, which ended in numbers from 4-182.

Debutant Tinotenda Mutombodzi (33) made sure that his team exceeded the psychological mark of 400 before rushing to Dhananjaya de Silva (3-71).

Embuldeniya took care of the last two gates and Sri Lanka got off to a solid start. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and his opener colleague Oshada Fernando teamed up to achieve a disciplined stand with 94 runs.

But Sikandar Raza took over the crucial goal from Karunaratne, who was trapped for 44 minutes when he tried to get a full delivery before Fernando’s 168-minute innings ended and he also scored the same as his skipper, Donald Tiripano, trapped behind.

Kusal Mendis against Raza fought an entertaining duel. Sri Lanka’s number three hit him six times and Prince Masvaure dropped him.

After Mendis scored 80 points in the opening test, he does not return on Wednesday, November 19 and is supported by Angelo Mathews (4no). Sri Lanka has 284 runs left.

