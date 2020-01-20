advertisement

Ooh, honey, look at this one. Fourteen-foot ceilings, south exposure, only a walk-in closet on the second floor. It’s a little bit above our price range, but monthly maintenance is low. I guess it’s a bit small, but there is something romantic about the shower in the kitchen. A bit Parisian, you know? Like our little artist workshop in Montmartre!

Or, hey, this one is beautiful. Completely renovated pre-war period, enveloping patio, doorman. Yes, it’s nine times our budget. I noticed that. I just thought maybe we could accept your stepfather. Use the interest-free loan to get something we really like.

You are right, bad idea. I agree: why should we give Bill this power over us? Even if it gives us the power to live where we want. No, you’re right. He is not your dad. Let’s stick to the budget. Here is a cute one that I found at the right price: great light, updated devices. It is a bathroom for the disabled in a WeWork. Only one block from train 6!

Hmm. Just for fun, let’s see what our budget takes us out of the city.

Fuckin ‘shit. For a fraction of our budget, we could get an entire Trappist monastery in Junction City, Missouri! We could use the rest of our money to renovate! And get this: it includes a peach orchard! We could start a pie business!

Wait, forget the pie. Look at this: we can buy the mayor’s mansion in Cairo, Georgia, for forty-five dollars! I’m going kayaking. Okay, you can’t go directly to Cairo, but it’s only a three-hour and fifty-seven minute drive from Atlanta. We would just hop on a plane to Atlanta and head to Cai-town. It’s funny? It’s one hundred and sixty acres, baby! Just think what we could do with all this space. We could put in a swimming pool. We could even welcome your mom and Bill for Christmas. “Christmas in Cairo!” Sort of sounds good, huh?

Where are you going?

O.K., I’m going to stop looking outside of New York. You are right. It’s crazy.

I know we said that a two bedroom was a must, but this double bed checks out some of our essentials: one block from the metro. Laundry in unit—

You raise a good point: what if we want to have a family?

Honey, I love the way you think. If we have a family moving in with us, we could rent the office and the bathroom for the guests, then we could offer ourselves a more pleasant place!

Oh. You mean, like a baby. Right. . . right! Wow, have I ever been lucky in the husband department. The fact that you want to start this conversation makes me feel so visible. I have already done some research. A good, clean, disease-free white baby can go up to 90K on the open market. Now a bank deposit of this size will raise a few eyebrows, so we will have to make a bunch of small deposits over a period of several …

Of course. You mean a baby to love and raise.

Wait a second. How did we miss this? Discover this two beds between Columbus and the park. There are working fireplaces and a patio, and shit, it’s under a millet! The only thing is that you have to sign a contract agreeing to euthanize yourself on your 45th birthday. Apparently the sellers are pretty serious about overcrowding. I’m going to email the broker and see if they’re ready to move on 45. But, Jesus, look at this rain shower!

Ugh, let’s go. Cash purchase also. This city. O.K., let’s take a close look at our finances and see this.

So according to Chase.com, we have eighty-four thousand dollars in savings – if you count the eighty thousand dollars I get from Nana every time she dies. So if we’re only talking about current liquidity, it’s 4K. I guess we have to keep in mind that we haven’t paid any rent this month. In this case, I think we just have enough money to go to Chipotle tonight if none of us are receiving guacamole.

You know how much I loved Princeton, but I’m really starting to have doubts about getting a doctorate. in improvisation. I know it’s stupid to mention this, but what exactly were the terms of Bill’s offer? It seems to me that I remember something about a cash and interest-free loan to buy an apartment on the Upper West Side that is within walking distance of him and your mom, right? Right. No, I agree, totally irrelevant!

No, I do not send SMS. Really. Very good, very funny. Give me back my phone. What if I text with Bill? He was asking me questions. . . Things.

What did I mean by “Make progress, it’s about to crack”? It’s an indoor joke, O.K.?

Well. You got me. I know he’s a weird and controlling asshole, but he’s a billionaire, stupid! And he basically offers to buy us an apartment! Do you want to have children ?! Where are we going to put the children? In a fucking drawer, like in a fucking Neil Simon room?

I teach. Improv. AT. Adults! You are. A. Fuck. Playwright!

Wake up, Ethan. If we want to live in New York, we belong to Bill. But here’s the good news: I just remembered that I have a free penny coupon at Jersey Mike’s, because I got sick the last time. Let’s live big, baby! ♦

