MADRID – Without some of his best strikers, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane trusted his midfielders.

Zidane has deployed five midfielders to make up for the absence of strikers Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Valencia in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Madrid had one of the best games of the season, won 3-1 and reached the final against Barcelona or Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Zidane used Luka Jovic as the only striker. Instead of bringing forward Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo or Vinícius Júnior on the wings, he occupied the midfield with Francisco “Isco” Alarcón, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Casemiro.

Kroos, Isco and Modric each scored a goal to give Madrid a comfortable win at King Abdullah Sports City.

“We always like to try new things,” said Zidane. “We could have used two strikers, but we decided to put Isco and Modric in the middle and give the full-backs more space. It is an offensive line-up. The important thing is that we put pressure on our opponent in his field. We wanted to make it difficult for them from the start. “

The tight midfield kept Madrid under control throughout the game and dominated Valencia by constantly threatening to attack while not conceding much on the defensive. Madrid ended with more than 60% possession and exchanged a team season with 798 passes.

“We were in control,” said Casemiro. “It was an experiment to play with five midfielders and we showed that it is possible.”

Zidane said the good performance against Valencia does not guarantee that he will use the same lineup again.

“It was a choice today, but we may change things for the next game,” said Zidane. “We have to rest a little bit before we prepare for the final.”

Benzema, Madrid’s top scorer with 16 goals in all competitions, failed to come to Saudi Arabia because of a left thigh injury, while Bale stayed at home with a sore throat. Hazard has suffered an ankle injury since last year.

The Spanish Super Cup is played for the first time in the “Final Four” format. So far, only the Spanish league winner and the Copa del Rey champion have participated. Madrid made it third in the league this year after Spanish champions Barcelona lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Madrid are aiming for their eighth Spanish Super Cup title. At 10, Barcelona is the most successful club in the competition.

