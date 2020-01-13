advertisement

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez described head coach Zinedine Zidane as a “heavenly blessing” after his last triumph.

Zidane has won each of his finals as a Madrid coach and followed on Sunday in the Supercopa de Espana against Atletico Madrid with an exciting win to nine points.

Madrid won 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw after Federico Valverde was knocked out late in extra time for a cynical foul on Alvaro Morata.

This was the first title in Zidane’s second stint as the boss of Madrid – the first three consecutive wins in the Champions League – but Perez is confident that the Frenchman is ready to achieve further successes.

“[Zidane] has a lot of trophies and we are very happy for him,” said Perez, as Marca reports. “I hope that he wins more trophies.

“Zidane has a loving relationship with Real Madrid. He has decided to rest for a year and now he has returned with new energy. Zidane is a blessing from heaven.”

Perez felt that the triumph at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah was particularly impressive as some key figures were missing, including Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

“We came here without great players like Hazard, Benzema and Bale,” he said. “Zidane was able to put together a team and we won the cup.

“I think we are on the way to finding ourselves after a little cooling down. New people have come who have given the team intensity and we are on the right track.”

However, Perez praised goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who saved on the penalty shoot-out from Thomas Partey.

“We brought [Courtois] here because we believe he is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he was,” said Perez. “He was a key player in victory.”

Zidane felt that his team’s patience paid off after a goalless end to regular time.

“I don’t know why we won nine out of nine. That’s because this club is like that. It wasn’t easy, we were patient, calm. At half-time we didn’t know.” How to get there, but we were patient. We believed until the end, as always.

“Winning a cup against Atletico is never easy, and even less. Both teams had chances. We’re still in a lot of competitions. We have to be happy, but there is still a lot to do. We have to keep working. We will.” rest a little and play again as we can’t think of losing [our level]. Now we will have a good time, but there is still a long way to go in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. “

