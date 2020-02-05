advertisement

Zinedine Zidane does not expect Barcelona to be weakened by the out-of-field unrest that brought Real Madrid’s title rivals to their knees this week.

At Camp Nou, a potentially harmful dispute broke out after Barca star Lionel Messi knocked football director Eric Abidal back, pointing out that some players hadn’t worked hard enough as coaches before Ernesto Valverde’s dismissal.

Messi responded publicly in an Instagram post that directly referred to Abidal’s comments, in which he wrote: “When we talk about players, we should give names, because if we don’t, we’ll all get dirty and feed things that are said but are not true. “

The situation is so serious that former Barca winger Francisco Jose ‘Lobo’ Carrasco claimed that Messi could be about to leave the club.

But Zidane didn’t want to get involved on the subject, which he doesn’t think will affect Barca’s season.

When asked whether Madrid could take advantage of his Clasico rival’s plight, the Frenchman said: “It’s never like that, that’s not the point.

“They won’t be weak, they are a very competitive team. We don’t think about it for a minute.”

“They’ll be with us until the end of the season. Good players are always good.”

Zidane turned to his own team, the last time they won the Madrid derby and took on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

He added: “We have good momentum, we have to keep going.

“There’s still a long way to go, we haven’t won anything yet and that’s what it’s about. You can be happy if you won something, but we still haven’t won anything.”

Madrid beat Sociedad 3-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in November and welcome the return to a one-off encounter in a competition that they haven’t won since 2014.

Zidane expects a tough game against a team that is eighth in the La Liga.

“It’s like a final,” he said. “It’s not like a quarter-finals, it’s just a game.

“I don’t think they’ll come here and give an inch. We really need to focus and be on from the start.

“It is a really good team, as they have shown throughout the season. They play really good football. It is a team that comes here and tries to do things well.”

Zidane refused to confirm whether Eden Hazard would be involved in an ankle injury after his long absence.

