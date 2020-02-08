advertisement

It shows Ireland’s own Gabriel Byrne.

Epic drug dramas have become very popular in recent years.

Sicario (and the sequel). Narcos (and the spin-off from Mexico). Gomorrah. Made American. And we probably have Breaking Bad to say thank you for everything.

The new show from Prime Video Zero Zero Zero It could be that they have the greatest impact on the global impact of drug trafficking, especially when a larger business goes south.

The limited series focuses on a program of cocaine smuggled from South America to mainland Europe, and focuses on sellers, buyers, and brokers, the latter of which appear to be a family business: Gabriel Byrne and his two children on the screen, Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) and Dane DeHaan (Chronicle).

Based on a book by the same author as Gomorrah, in which the show manager and some of the episodes were directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldados), this combination somewhat explains why the trailer for this show feels like a Best of compilation mix from all these shows and films. By the way, that’s a huge compliment.

All eight episodes of ZeroZeroZero can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, March 6th.

You can see the trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY (/ embed)

Clip via Amazon Prime Video

,

