January 14, 2020 Kyle Field

In this episode of our Cleantech Talk series of podcast interviews, Kyle Field talks to Zero Mass Water’s founder, Cody Friesen, about the important improvements the company has made with its new Rexi Hydropanels. You can listen to the full conversation in the enclosed player below. Below that embedded SoundCloud player is a brief summary of the topics covered, but tune in to the podcast to follow the full discussion.

Zero Mass Water founder and CEO Cody Friesen launched Zero Mass Water from the point of view that his expertise in materials science could effectively disconnect the water supply for people from the weather. Inspired by the rapid decrease in wind and solar energy, with a cost compression of around 10x in as many years, Cody believed that the same improvements could be made with the Hydropanels he brought to market.

Hydropanels use the power of the same photovoltaic solar panels and Cody’s control of materials science to extract water from the air, even in the driest environments. In the past year alone, the Zero Mass Water team has reduced their Hydropanels to almost half of their new Rexi panels. Even with their smaller footprint, the improved design removes the same amount of water from the air per day with up to 5 liters per panel per day.

The more compact form factor makes them easier to transport on their way to their final destination, while at the same time customers can install in a more compact space. The panels are usually installed in a minimum of a few per location, but can also be installed in huge fields to provide a stable, weather-independent water source for entire communities.

With these panels, customers around the world can permanently throw away bottled water with their own source of pure water. Zero Mass Water analyzes the water in real time to ensure that every drop of water produced is perfect.

That very characteristic feature has made Zero Mass Water a top choice for another segment of consumers coming from developing countries and some of the most developed countries in the world looking for water that they are sure is pure. It is easy to blindly assume that the water from the tap is clean and ready to drink, but unfortunately, water interruptions, lead pipes, and other contaminants lead to unsafe drinking water problems as we saw in the recent headlines from Flint, Michigan.

Just as photovoltaic solar energy brought energy freedom to people in developed and developing parts of the world, the Zero Mass Water Hydro panels are not just for the rich. Scaling up residential installations on the roof of two or three panels, Zero Mass Water is now installing panels to scale in what they call Source Fields. These larger installations use scale to reduce costs as a way to make access to clean drinking water possible.

Ultimately, more volume is needed to increase the impact of these Hydropanels around the world. Innovation such as the improvements that have reduced the size of the panels by half in the last 12 months only serves to add fuel to the fire, catalysing change even faster.

Read the full story by listening to the full podcast or view some of our other Cleantech Talk interviews to stay up to date with the latest and greatest in cleantech.

Kyle Field I am a techie who is passionately searching for usable ways to reduce the negative impact of my life on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Live intentionally, make conscious decisions, love more, act responsibly, play. The more you know, the less you need. TSLA investor.









