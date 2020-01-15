advertisement

OTTAWA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the need to “punish” the Iranians responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian airliner near Tehran, which killed 176 people last week ,

Zelensky described his last conversation with Trudeau in a Twitter post, hours after Iran announced arrests in the fatal crash. Canada, Ukraine and their international allies prepared to meet on Thursday to urge Iran for justice for the families of the people on board the plane that was launched by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

“Our Ukrainian experts and diplomats are ready to work closely with our Canadian counterparts in Tehran. I have confirmed this to @JustinTrudeau again. We will also coordinate efforts to punish those responsible for this tragedy,” wrote Zelensky.

Zelensky and Trudeau also discussed “further coordinating efforts to ensure proper international liability for those responsible for the plane crash,” a more detailed report by the Ukrainian government about their call – the third in a week.

Trudeau asked Zelensky for assistance in dealing with Iranian authorities in identifying the bodies of accident victims, including Canadian citizens.

“Ukrainian experts and diplomats are ready to fully support Canadian colleagues in Tehran,” said Zelensky Trudeau.

Trudeau’s office said in his summary of the call, the two “underlined the need for a comprehensive, complete and credible international investigation” to “provide answers, accountability and justice that all those affected by this tragedy deserve”.

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan and Germany.

The Canadian government said 138 of the passengers went to Canada. The Canadian press independently confirmed at least 86 victims with ties to Canada, many of whom students and professors returned after the December break when visiting relatives in Iran.

There were few details on the specific charges that an Iranian judicial spokesman announced on Tuesday. The announcement followed a wave of furious protests in Iran over the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane and after Iran spent three days contesting that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps had shot it down.

“The judiciary should form a special court with a senior judge and dozens of experts,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a television address to the Iranian people. “This is not an ordinary case. The whole world will watch this dish.”

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable” mistake and promised that his government would pursue the case “by all means”.

Global Affairs Canada said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne will attend the International Coordination and Response Group for Families of PS752 Victims of Flight PS752 in London on Thursday to achieve family closure, accountability, transparency and justice, including compensation and loved the victim. “

Representatives of Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Great Britain are said to be present at the meeting of the Canadian High Commission.

“Together, we will continue to expect and demand the full cooperation and accountability of the Iranian authorities. Our priority remains to provide support to victims’ families and loved ones,” said Champagne in a statement.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer issued a series of tweets on Tuesday calling on the Liberals to call the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a terrorist unit, to ask Iran to compensate victims, repatriate remains, and to impose sanctions if Iran does not collaborated fully on the international crash investigation.

Scheer called his demands “an appropriate and moderate reaction”.

“Immediate action is necessary. The Iranian regime cannot get a free passport after the murder of 57 Canadians,” wrote Scheer, noting that Trudeau had informed him of the situation.

The Iranian civil aviation agency said on its website that Canadian investigators visited the crash site outside Tehran for the first time on Tuesday afternoon to investigate the sequence of events in which the plane hit the ground in flames.

The plane was shot down for hours after Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that hosted US forces and some Canadians.

The strikes were in retaliation for a targeted US drone attack on January 3 that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, head of his elite Quds Force. And this strike was in part a response to the death of a U.S. military company that was killed in a missile attack in northern Iraq on December 27, according to the U.S. authorities, by an Iranian-backed militia.

On Capitol Hill in Washington, where republican and democratic lawmakers have been arguing over days over whether the strike against Soleimani is justified, House President Minority President Kevin McCarthy rejected the idea that the US or President Donald Trump was to blame for the shooting down Should carry jets.

“President Trump’s national instinct is to put America first. Some on the other side of the aisle blame America,” said the Republican Congressman on Tuesday at a press conference.

“There is no blame for America here. America has stood up again to restore freedom. Iran has crossed a red line that it had not crossed before and killed a US citizen. Iran has shot down a commercial innocent airliner. There is no doubt where the fault is. ” Lying.”

In an interview with Global News on Monday, if tensions in the Middle East had not recently increased, Trudeau said: “These Canadians are now at home with their families.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

