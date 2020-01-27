advertisement

KRAKOW, Poland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute to the survivors of the Holocaust on Sunday evening and told them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp liberation that they were a role model for humanity.

Zelenskiy spoke at a dinner organized by the World Jewish Congress in Kraków about the importance of protecting humanitarian values ​​and freedom against hatred that threatens civilization. He received a standing ovation for his words.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at the welcome dinner for Holocaust survivors and their families in Kraków, Poland, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Shahar Azran / WJC via AP)

“You are really incredible. You are strong and incredibly brave. So you are an example that we should follow, ”said Zelenskiy through an interpreter. “The Holocaust is called the dark period in human history. And you are the sun’s rays that have penetrated the darkness. “

Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish descent and has family members who died in the Holocaust, will take part in the commemorations on Monday in the former extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, where the Nazi German armed forces murdered 1.1 million people. Most of the victims were Jews.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also expected to attend the memorial service, but has not attended dinner. A small subordinate delegation of US officials came to dinner after Zelenskiy spoke.

“Hate must be removed – it must be uprooted. We have to get rid of hatred because it is the largest single power that is ruining our civilization, ”said Zelenskiy. “We have to keep watch and protect humanism and freedom. We have to stop evil before it actually threatens humanity. “

He also praised the Ukrainian pagans who risked their own lives to save Jews and called them a source of pride.

By Vanessa Gera

