Every black woman knows that the liberation of the natural hair movement has resulted in a different set of restrictions on our crowns. Although, fortunately, we have mostly avoided concerns about hair coloring and the occasional wearing of straight styles and whether either process allows someone to still pretend to be “natural.” But one aspect of wearing textured hair that has not yet escaped us as a community or society as a whole is the expectation of natural hair loss.

Actress Zazie Beetz becomes quite candid about it in a recent interview with Allure magazine. Known for her great textured styles on the red carpet, it’s no surprise that she said to the magazine, “My hair is just the way it is, and that’s enough.” The 29-year-old woman of origin German and African American said it is intentional to show its texture, so much so that it does not prefer to wear protective styles like braids because of the standard of beauty which it claims underlines them.

“Being in this industry and having my natural hair, I feel so responsible for making sure that people feel confident in their own streaks and textures and keep showing it off, because I see how much it hurts me.” affected to see other people wearing their hair. naturally. She went on to say, “I think it can be tempting to make a bunch of braids because it’s easy to just whip it up and go out the door.” But even the braids, even if it’s also a very black hairstyle, I think it mimics some of these European standards of what is considered beautiful. “

Not only is Zazie’s decision not to pucker hair a rejection of Eurocentric ideals, but it is also a rebellion against the double gender standard which says that only women’s hair should be kept clean and tidy.

“I think black men who wear their hair longer and textured have somehow more freedom to wear their hair in the shape they want, locking it in interesting ways and things like that, while women always feel like there must be an element of it being structured and specific and just a way, I guess, not to make it look defeated, “she said.” just not my vibe. I think my atmosphere is a bit broken, to be honest. And so, that’s exactly what I kissed, for me. It is important to continue to broaden what these expectations are and not [be ashamed] to other people who choose to wear their hair the way they want. “

Zazie admits that her decision has a unique weight, however, sharing that, like many women, the way she sees her hair is part of the way she sees herself as a whole.

“I have confidence in other places, but I partially attach my sense of beauty to my hair, that is why when I do not like [what] my hair [looks like] and I am at an event is really emotional. It’s moving for a lot of people, but I think it would be a very different story if my texture [was] a softer, looser curl. I am always frustrated at times. I love my hair, I like the volume, I like how wild it is, but, certainly, I also think that it has occupied a lot of functional space in my life. “

It is for this reason that Zazie goes back a bit on his position on braids, understanding that everyone must ultimately do what works best for them.

“I also think that for many people, styling their hair or wearing weaves or using whatever they choose is also a matter of ease. If I have my hair in braids, I can just go out. There is also this aspect. I don’t think everything is necessarily wrapped in beauty ideals and your base of self-esteem and stuff like that. I also don’t want to paint this picture. “

