Beetz played alongside Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”, which won two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Joker” ended its award season at the 92nd Academy Awards with top marks and won the awards for best actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and best original score (Hildur Guðnadóttir)). Both “Joker” Oscar wins were remarkable: Phoenix’s victory was the first time that a comic book performance received an Oscar for a leading role, while Guðnadóttir was the first woman to win the combined award for the best original score ( three previous women had won in (earlier versions of the category). With two Oscars and over $ 1 billion in sales worldwide, “Joker” has exceeded all expectations. Now the question remains whether Todd Phillips, Phoenix and Warner Bros. will drive a much-discussed sequel. Had it been “Joker” who supported the sequel to actress Zazie Beetz, a sequel would likely have gotten out of hand.

“I don’t know if you need one,” said Beetz MTV on the Oscar’s red carpet. “It’s a lot of strength not to milk something. Frankly, I think Todd is the person who does a tasteful sequel. If he thought it was necessary. I really trust him. He is really creative and smart. Sure.”

Phillips and Phoenix have spoken a lot about being open to the possibility of a sequel to “Joker” while stressing that there is currently no deal to make one. “A film doesn’t make a billion dollars and they’re not talking about a sequel,” Phillips told IndieWire in November. “Joaquin and I have said publicly that we’ve been talking about a sequel since the second week of filming because it’s fun to talk about.”

“Here’s the real truth about a sequel,” continued Phillips. “While Joaquin and I were talking about it and touring around the world with Warner Bros executives – to Toronto, Venice and other places – we naturally sit at dinner and say: ‘So, did you think about …? “But when we talk about contracts, there is no contract for us to write a sequel. We never approached Joaquin to participate in a sequel.”

Phoenix emphasized that another “Joker” film would only make sense if there was an idea that was fundamentally different from the idea of ​​Phillips and co-author Scott Silver for the Oscar-winning original. As the Los Angeles Times actor said: “We just talked about it couldn’t be so wild if we ever did – and I’m not saying that because we’re not that crazy movie about that “Clown Prince of Crime”, we just don’t care. It should have a certain thematic response in a similar way as it does. “

Phoenix’s appearance in “Joker” has swept the Oscar season. In addition to the Oscar, Phoenix won the best actor awards at the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Joker” is now available on request.

