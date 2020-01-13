advertisement

One of the most attractive on-off pairs on the A list is said to be “on” again.

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are reportedly officially an item again.

The love messages, as from E! Confirmed, come after they were photographed together in New York City, where they linked their guns to showcase their reconciliation.

Gigi and Zayn had canceled it in 2018, but reconciled last month “shortly before the holidays” according to sources.

Last week, on his 27th birthday, Malik is said to be in a chic restaurant in New York City with Gigi [24], her sister Bella Hadid [23], her mother Yolanda Hadid [56] and his brother Anwar Hadid [20] together with his girlfriend Called singer Dua Lipa, 24.

“Gigi and Zayn reunited just before the December holidays,” a source told E! News.

“Zayn has been in contact with Gigi for a month and she gives him another chance.

“She always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

“Zayn has worked on his past, his music and his health and is currently in a really good place,” added the source.

There were many rumors of reconciliation during the holidays after Gigi documented a cooking session with a recipe from Zayn’s mother in her Instagram story.

In 2018, fans were blind to news that the glamorous couple had given up.

According to reports, the official story was that their often long relationship dragged away under the added pressure of overlapping, busy schedules.

The duo confirmed the message with separate tweets expressing respect and mutual admiration.

