Nicolo Zaniolo will miss Italy’s Euro 2020 season after Roma confirmed he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in Sunday’s 1-2 win against Juventus.

Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini watched from the stands at Stadio Olimpico when Zaniolo was painfully sent off after 36 minutes after a foul by Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The attacking midfielder hit four Juve players during a great run that started near his own penalty area. De Ligt, who competed for the injured Merih Demiral, got out and brought him down with a body check that brought in a booking.

After the Serie A game, Roma tweeted to confirm that Zaniolo needed surgery.

“After the injury Nicolo Zaniolo suffered in today’s game, medical examinations were carried out to confirm the ACL tear in his right knee and some damage to the meniscus,” the statement said.

“Zaniolo will be operated on Monday.”

The 20-year-old made his debut in Italy last March and opened his international account two months ago with a double in a 9-1 game against Armenia.

Zaniolo scored four goals in 18 Serie A games this season and two more goals in the Europa League group stage.

