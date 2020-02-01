advertisement

The desire to bring the chooks home for the MPBL Lakan Season playoffs helped Zamboanga achieve his biggest win in history last Friday night at the Cuneta Astrodome.

After Alvin Pasaol and Leonard Santillan scored the most goals, Zamboanga completed an impressive turn against defending champion San Juan [69-64] to boost his hopes of a home advantage in the playoffs at Cuneta Astrodome.

Santillan ended the season 13 points to keep up with Pasaol, 37.2 seconds back, helping to get the Knights out of the game, who had lost only for the fourth time in 28 games this season.

“Our motivation is to bring the playoffs to Zamboanga,” said Santillan, a former challenger to De La Salle.

“Our fans in Zamboanga weren’t able to witness the playoffs last season because we didn’t have a good sowing, but we hope we can do it this year.”

The win enabled Zamboanga to put Iloilo in fourth and fifth place with 18:11 records in the Southern League. Only the top 4 of each division can play a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Zamboanga needs another surprise in the final game of the elimination round against North Division # 2 in Manila, hoping that Iloilo will lose to Bacoor in the last regular season game. The Royals will claim the home advantage if both teams have identical records after defeating Zamboanga [60-58] on January 18.

Basilan-Jumbo Plastic secured third place in the South division after Pasay 74-59 was dropped, while Pasig-Sta. Lucia flogged Valenzuela-Carga Backload Solutions [90-72] to reach number 7 in the South division.

