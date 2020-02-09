advertisement

Zambian President Edgar Lungu Salutes Bishops of Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe (PHOTO / Courtesy)

LUSAKA – Zambian President Edgar Lungu addressed the bishops of Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe who were meeting in Lusaka for their very first “subregional consultative meeting of Catholic bishops”.

President Lungu expressed his gratitude for the work of the Catholic Church when he addressed the bishops of Lusaka.

The Church, a reliable partner

President Lungu said that the Catholic Church was “a reliable partner for the government in the delivery of social services, advocacy for development, inclusive governance, as well as respect for human rights and democracy” .

Referring specifically to the Zambian situation, the President said that his government was grateful for the social services that the Catholic Church provided in the country.

“In fact, the Church has also been a supporter of peace and unity between its faithful and the whole nation. The Church has made significant progress in reaching out to this whole country, responding to the needs of our people in a holistic approach. The evidence is there for everyone. We can therefore go to all corners of this country, both in rural and urban areas and witness the commendable work that the Church does to meet the needs of our people. There are not many areas where there is no school or health center run by the Catholic Church. Therefore, my government is deeply grateful and grateful for the positive role that the Catholic Church has played in complementing the government’s efforts in national development, “said the President.

The three countries have deep cultural and historical ties

In one Lumen tv television interview, with Mwenya Mukuka, Secretary General of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Zambia, the father. Cleophas Lungu said that the three countries felt attracted to each other because they had a lot in common – historically, culturally and ecclesiastically.

“We have to recognize three factors. Basically, we have strong historical ties; we have a lot in common in terms of culture… This meeting is the result of an interaction that takes place on a smaller scale. Third, we have realized that our three countries share more or less similar economic, political and pastoral challenges. Said Lungu.

Bro Lungu added that the three-day consultative meeting was a way to define future collaboration between the three countries.

Geographic boundaries won’t stop us from looking for solutions

“How can the Church in the region become more effective in terms of pastoral activities? How can the people of this region become more united? how can we be more and more in solidarity with one another – not only in the Church but also in our societies? Said Lungu. He added, “These (geographic) boundaries are necessary because they may not prevent the possibility of reuniting as one family – the family of God. They don’t stop us from sharing our challenges and looking for solutions together, ”explained Lungu.

