The Battle of Alberta ended with Edmonton Oilers suspended for two games against Zack Kassian.

Edmonton Oilers striker Zack Kassian was suspended for two games and fined for the emotional events that took place on Saturday, January 11th during the Battle of Alberta. This announcement comes from the NHL player’s Twitter security account and says: “Edmonton’s Zack Kassian has been suspended for two games under rule 46.2 (attacker) for clashing with Calgarys Matthew Tkachuk.”

The aggressor rule states: “The aggressor in a fight is the player who continues to hit to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or is unwilling to.”

At the time of the hit, Kassian was assigned a double minor and a 10-minute misconduct of the game. The double minor cost his team the game when the Flames started in the third round with a power play in which Elias Lindholm scored the winning goal.

The story that remains is the conflict between Tkachuk and Kassian. Tkachuk is known throughout the league as the player most fans love to hate. He has perfected the art of getting under the skin of his opponents and as a result has received many punishments. The blows and chirping on Kassian seemed to have hit him more than usual during the game in Calgary.

In the second phase, Tkachuk quickly moved towards Kassian and just before he contacted the boards, he twisted his hips to prepare for a safer impact.

Kassian was blind and on closer inspection you can hear his Linemates asking him to put his head up and prepare for Tkachuk’s impact. The hit looks bad at first glance.

One that Tkachuk could put in front of league representatives. However, it was excluded as a clean hit. You can use this link to make your own deductions.

Kassian takes revenge immediately, pulls Tkachuk on the jersey and slams him twice on the ice. Not to give him an opportunity to defend himself or even defend himself. This is the NHL player’s safety argument that Rule Tkachuk had no opportunity to defend himself and was jeopardized by Kassian’s actions.

Other Flames players who witnessed this incident also failed to contact him because Elias Lindholm was held back by former Flame, James Neal and Connor McDavid and detained Captain Mark Giordano. Both would have knocked on the knuckles to assert themselves for Tkachuk.

Brian Burke said during the second break that he thought it was a clean hit and “You shouldn’t have to fight for a clean hit.” Oilers players and fans disagree about the “cleanliness” of the hit and expect it one hit consequences for the young Flames player.

There are already satirical fan actions that are formulated as a result of this instance. Fans went to Twitter to share their opinions and create accounts to add fuel to the fire. Mohamed Elsaghir was on social media when he created a GoFundMe page where fans could donate to get billboards with Matthew Tkachuk’s face all over Edmonton.

He hopes to raise $ 2,500 and has already received a few hundred dollars in donations in the first few hours. Elsaghir said that if the fundraiser didn’t reach the goal, he would donate the money to the ALS Society of Alberta.

Both fans are very impressed by this hit and have sparked a social media war among themselves. The teammates of these players also shared their opinions. With the Edmonton Oilers who speak the hardest. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers’ all-star player, was asked what would happen if he, McDavid and Tkachuk started for the all-star game this weekend.

Fans had hoped that Drew Doughty would be nominated for Last Man In, but if he wasn’t chosen by fans for the All-Star game this year, there could be further conflict among provincial rivals. Kassian, on the other hand, returns to the Oilers lineup on January 29, where he gets another run at the Flames. He will surely come out with a vengeance against number 19.

