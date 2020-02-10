advertisement

Peanut Butter Falcon actor Zack Gottsagen made history after becoming the first person with Down syndrome to be awarded an award at the Oscars.

The 35-year-old Gottsagen took to the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the award for the best live action short film together with his co-star and friend Shia LaBeouf. The couple received a standing ovation from the audience, and Gottsagen waved before proceeding with the announcement.

The duo took turns taking a line from the television announcement. Gottsagen was the one who said with LaBeouf, 33, “The Oscar goes to …” and announced the neighbor’s widow as the winner.

Here you can see how Gottsagen makes history:

This prestigious award became even more exciting as Gottsagen took part in the Oscars with LaBeouf for the first time.

The Peanut Butter Falcon was God’s professional acting debut and follows the story of a wrestling-obsessed fan – also known as Zack – who leaves his assisted living facility in search of a life full of adventure.

The character makes an unlikely friendship with a fleeing fisherman played by LaBeouf. The surprise indie hit was inspired by Gottsagen, which Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz wrote specially for him after meeting him in an acting camp for people with disabilities.

Gottsagen, who was named Associated Press “Breakthrough Entertainer” in 2019, told AP that he plans to focus on working with dramas, as they show feelings that most people would probably like to see.

The historical moment was almost overshadowed when some viewers accused LaBeouf of laughing at gods’ days without understanding how close the two actors are.

During an interview with Channel 4 in October 2019, LaBeouf praised Gottsagen as the person who saved his life at a time when he was struggling with alcohol problems.

LaBeouf helped Gottsagen open the winner’s envelope, and some viewers noticed that after reading who won, he seemed to be laughing.

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el has since gone to Twitter to correct this narrative and writes:

Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen, whom we all adore. It’s stressful up there …

Congratulations to Zack Gottsagen, who wrote history and at the same time paved the way for others to follow in his footsteps.

