“Shazam!” – Star Zachary Levi will star in a new comedy starring “Riverdale” starring Cole Sprouse “Undercover”, which stars on Lionsgate and Mandeville Films. Levi announced the news on Tuesday on his Instagram.

“Yes, it will be a real bumblebee,” Levi said on Instagram. “It will be full of heart, humor and some of the most iconic songs of the past 50 years that I will make SING !!!”

In “Undercover” Levi will play Jack, a rocker who accidentally became a father. In order to make ends meet, he secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding band Sprouse led by Ben. Things start for this Ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret is revealed, he rediscovers what really matters in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.

Steve Pink, director of “Hot Tub Time Machine” and author of “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Point Blank”, will direct the film. Amy Talkington wrote the script with revisions by Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce the project. Jonathan Levine is the executive producer. Alex Young is an executive producer at Mandeville Films.

“Undercover”, like “School of Rock” and “Pitch Perfect”, is a film that connects the audience with the way the cast interprets and performs well-known songs. Not only is it fun and charming, it’s also going to be a lot of fun watching people like Zachary and Cole perform so many classics, ”said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“We are very excited to be working with Steve Pink and to partner with our friends in Mandeville on ‘Undercover’. Just like they made it so beautiful on ‘Wonder’, they have a keen sense of the kind of entertainment they are connected to and resonate with family audiences. Zachary and Cole are perfect for this film, and adding them to our cast increases the volume significantly, ”said Erin Westerman, president of cinema production for the studio, in a statement.

Levi last played in “Shazam!” With worldwide sales of $ 365 million, Kevin MacDonald’s “Prisoner 760” has just started production with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster.

Sprouse was last seen in Lionsgate / CBS Films’ Five Feet Apart, which grossed over $ 90 million worldwide. He can also be seen in the CW series “Riverdale”.

Lionsgate’s Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee production for the studio, which begins in April this year.

Levi is represented by UTA, Untitled and McKuin Frankel. Sprouse is represented by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and DLA Piper. Steve Pink is headed by Mosaic and continues to be represented by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes. Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Robert Melnik negotiated the deals on behalf of Lionsgate.

