Zach Thomas will find out if he comes into the hall on February 1, the day before the Super Bowl in Miami.

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is closer than ever to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was named finalist of class 2020 on Thursday.

“I am humble and honored to be named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist along with 14 great players I really admire,” said Thomas. “I definitely didn’t get that far on my own. I am considered because I had great coaches, teammates and incredible fans who helped and supported me. I cannot thank them enough for their love. “

Thomas, who played for the Dolphins from 1996 to 2007, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He has also been called All-Pro five times and was a member of the NFL All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Thomas is now fighting to be among the five contemporary winners chosen by voters on February 1, a day before the Super Bowl in Miami Gardens. Class members will be introduced at 9 p.m. February 1 during the NFL Honors from Miami.

“I am only honored and humiliated.”

Former LB Zach Thomas reflects on his career after he was named a finalist of the ProFootballHOF der Moderne

: Gold Jacket finalists on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/atpKGP9ZN7

– NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 2, 2020

The list of finalists was published individually in the Hall of Fame on Thursday evening.

The list includes recipients Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; Collateral LeRoy Butler, Troy Polamalu, John Lynch and Steve Atwater; Edgerrin James run back; defensive duel against Bryant Young; Linebacker Sam Mills; Guards Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson; offensive fight against Tony Boselli; and Defensive End / Tackle Richard Seymour.

“Voters face a major challenge in choosing this year’s class from such an accomplished group, and I guess they decided to take part in the conversation,” said Thomas.

Because of the 100th anniversary of the NFL this season, this year’s class will consist of 20 members. In addition to the five modern players, 10 seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), three contributors (someone other than a player or coach) and two coaches will be present.

It is conceivable that the former dolphin guardian Bob Kuechenberg, an eight-time finalist, will be considered posthumously for the senior category.

