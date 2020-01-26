advertisement

CLEVELAND – Zach LaVine just missed the perfect Saturday night.

LaVine scored 44 points and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers with 118-106. The 6-foot-5 guardian ended his career with 10 rebounds and eight assists, barely missing his first triple-double race.

“I’ve never had one before, so for the past two minutes I thought I could get those two templates,” said LaVine. “It’s all right. I’ll get one someday.”

LaVine did everything else.

He made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at half time. LaVine drove past his defender to take a clear look at the basket. He scored a goal when he was doubled in the lane, scored five 3-point goals and was 7 out of 8 points off the line.

“Zach LaVine was just incredible – driving, shooting, cuts on the back door – he did it in every way,” said Bulls coach Jim Boylen.

LaVine scored 42 points on January 20, including 21 in the fourth quarter when the bulls caught up from a 15-point deficit to win. Cleveland, who has lost seven times in a row and twelve times 14 times, has had no better success this time than stopping LaVine.

“We have tried everything now,” said Cavaliers coach John Beilein. None of this worked against LaVine. “

LaVine posted a career high of 49 points against Charlotte on November 23. Overall, he had a good chance of surpassing most of the game.

“I wanted to get out more aggressively tonight,” he said. “If you have a team on your heels, you can absorb the (offensive) pressure even more.”

LaVine was held at 16 points when the Cavaliers defeated the Bulls in Cleveland on October 30th. The teams will play in Chicago for the fourth and last time this season on March 10th.

Tomas Satoransky had 19 points for the bulls, who suffered a home loss to Sacramento on Friday and arrived around 1:30 p.m.

Kevin Love scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman each had 18 points.

The game was a 69 point draw in the middle of the third quarter before the Bulls completed a 30-7 run with 99-76. Chicago won 40: 19 against Cleveland during this period.

Cleveland posted a 24-point deficit of 112-103 in two minutes, but got no closer.

“We were desperate,” said Love. “We have to have this sense of urgency throughout the game. “If we don’t have that, we’ll get double digits.”

The Cavaliers had eliminated home losses to New York and Washington this week.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) are excluded from the All Star break. … Satoransky could not hurt himself after being hit in the face by teammate Luke Kornet’s shoulder in the third quarter.

Cavaliers: Cleveland was asked to delay the game due to late arrival at the beginning of the second quarter. The call caused a technical delay as the Cavaliers had a delay in the first quarter but Ryan Arcidiacono missed the free throw. … The newly hired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski took part in the game and was given a loud ovation on the video board.

HELPING HAND

Turkish-born Osman is collecting money to help victims of a strong earthquake that shook the eastern part of the country on Saturday. Osman donated $ 200 for each 3-pointer the two teams scored. Teammate Larry Nance Jr., The Bulls and Cavaliers, totaled 25 3-pointers.

“It’s not in my hometown – it happened in another city,” said Osman. “I wish I could be there with these people, but at least I felt like I was doing something to help.”

play through

Chicago didn’t play like an injured team. Striker Lauri Markkanen, the Bulls’ second leading scorer, has had a four to six week break due to an injury to his right hip. The 7-foot had an MRI on Thursday after suffering hip pain for about a week.

“I love the boys we have,” said Boylen. “We have a next man-up mentality”

NEXT

Bulls: hosts San Antonio on Monday. Chicago is 10-15 at United Center this season.

Cavaliers: Visit Detroit on Monday. The pistons lead the season series 2: 1.

