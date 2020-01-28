advertisement

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine felt that he was only a shot away. As soon as they went in, he took over.

LaVine scored 14 of its 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two fouls just 2.1 seconds ahead, and the Chicago Bulls defeated San Antonio Spurs 110-109 on Monday night.

The 24-year-old LaVine, who applied for his first all-star appearance, extended his break by at least 20 points to 15, which best suited his career. He left the field with 4 against 8 in the fourth game after missing 11 of his first 14 shots.

“Just had to settle in,” he said. “I am always confident. My teammates kept saying to me:” You are helping us to win this game. “I only needed one round and I think you can make a bad game a good one.”

LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago slipped 10 points behind the finals. DeRozan prevailed over 108 with an 8.6 second lead, but LaVine responded with two free throws after being fouled by Jakob Poetl on the way to the basket.

San Antonio had one last chance and DeRozan was fouled by Kris Dunn with a long jumper, 0.2 seconds before the finish. DeRozan made the first free throw, missed the second and took the rebound, but was unable to intercept a shot before the time ran out.

“I shot it for a long time, it came off and I was just trying to get it back up and give it a chance to go in,” DeRozan said.

Chicago placed seven double-digit players in their third win in four games. Denzel Valentine scored 16 points and Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky scored 13 each.

DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Patty Mills scored six 3 points and ended with 25 points.

“They were more competitive for the most 48 minutes,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “I thought we were half, maybe more. But not very consistently. “

The Spurs played without striker LaMarcus Aldridge, who was put out of action by a sprained right thumb. 34-year-old Aldridge stayed in San Antonio after scoring 10 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s defeat to Toronto on Sunday.

Poetl, who replaced Aldridge on the grid, ended the race with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But he missed three major fouls in the fourth after being intentionally fouled by Chicago. He was 2 for 8 free throws for the game.

Bull coach Jim Boylen said he decided to send Poetl to take the ball from DeRozan’s hands.

“These are the decisions you make in the game,” he said. “My assistants were there and sometimes it works for you.”

IN REMEMBRANCE

The cops paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a foreplay video and 24 seconds of silence. Fans also used chalk to write messages reminiscent of Bryant on the sidewalk outside the United Center.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.

After Chicago won the opening tip, it took an 8-second injury to the back room. San Antonio then recorded a 24-second clock violation. Bryant wore numbers 8 and 24 during his NBA career.

“There will never be a Kobe Bryant again,” said LaVine, wearing number 8 and adoring Bryant as an adult. “There is only one person like this. He has touched as many lives as he has influenced basketball and beyond.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: Led by Mills, San Antonio went from 3 points to 10 for 25 in the winning streak. … C Trey Lyles had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) completed a jumping and walking routine during the morning shoot-around. But Boylen said Porter wasn’t running yet. “He looked happy as if he was nibbling on it a little, which I think is good,” said Boylen. Porter hasn’t played since November 6th. F Lauri Markkanen missed his third game in a row because of a right hip injury. He is expected to pause during the All Star break. “Lauri says he feels good and is waiting for the thing,” said Boylen.

NEXT

Spurs: Moderate the jazz on Wednesday evening. San Antonio lost two out of three to Utah last season.

Bulls: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago has dropped its last seven games against Indiana, including the first two games this season.

