Zac Efron is back in Los Angeles after being hospitalized in Australia last week for a bacterial infection he had while filming a television series in Papua New Guinea.

“Very grateful to everyone who made an effort,” wrote the “Greatest Showman” actor in a Sunday Twitter post. “I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I came back quickly and spent an incredible 3 weeks in P.N.G. I am at home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thank you for all the love and care until 2020! “

Efron was in Papua New Guinea and was shooting his new Quibi Reality adventure series “Killing Zac Efron”, in which he “went deep into the jungle of a distant, dangerous island to shape his own name in expedition history” when he left Netz went and fell ill, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

He was flown by PNG to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, where he was treated for several days. After recovering, Efron got home in time to spend Christmas Eve with his family in LA.

Efron’s representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s comment request.

The Development of Zac Efron: From ‘High School Musical’ to ‘Greatest Showman’ Stud (Photos)

Getty Images

Zachary David Alexander Efron was born on October 18, 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California for humble reasons: his father and mother both worked at the same power plant.

Efron recognized the acting problem early on when he appeared in plays and took singing lessons at the age of 11.

Here is a photo of a young Zac Efron channeling his inner Justin Guarini.

Efron’s baby blues, boyish looks, and acting skills caught the attention of Hollywood casting agents. Getty Images

In his early teens, Efron began playing key guest TV roles in shows like “ER” and “Firefly” before playing the regular role in “The WB’s Summerland”. Youtube

Efron got his big break with the role of Troy Bolton, the popular captain of the basketball team in Disney Channel’s “High School Musical”. The role consolidated his status as a real teen idol and led to two successful sequels on the Disney Channel. Youtube

Here is Zac with his “High School Musical” colleagues during their Disney heyday. What happened to Corbin Bleu anyway? Getty Images

“HSM” paved the way for additional song and dance roles, including the remake of “Hairspray” in 2007. But out of fear of the dreaded typography, Efron resigned from the lead role in a “Footloose” remake. New Line Cinema

Efron’s Rolling Stone cover sparked a frenzy in 2007, signaling his arrival as the chiseled main character. Rolling Stone

Determined to lose his squeaky clean image in three “HSM” television films, Efron began to play more serious younger leading roles, including the mystical romantic drama “Charlie St. Cloud” in 2010.

In the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Lucky One” (2012), he played a former soldier with PTSD, who woos a Taylor Schilling in front of “Orange is the new black”. Getty Images

In Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy, Efron had a memorable scene in which his character is stung by a jellyfish and Nicole Kidman pees on his face to relieve the sting.

In January 2014, Efron spoke to Today’s Savanna Guthrie about his fight against substance abuse after a stay in rehab. “I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. I’ve never been so happy.” NBC

Efron posted this picture of himself at Macchu Picchu in September 2013. Instagram

A sketchy incident on March 27, 2014 raised eyebrows above Efron’s sobriety. Efron was slapped in the face during a fight with a homeless man in downtown LA’s Skid Row. Getty Images

In January 2014, Efron starred in the “bromantic” comedy “That Awkward Moment”, a departure from his usual dramatic fare. focus features

At the MTV Movie Awards in April 2014, singer Rita Ora Efron (while accepting the award for “Best Shirtless Performance” of course) and tore Efron’s shirt. Getty Images

In the slippery comedy “Neighbors” released in 2014, Efron played the leader of a brotherhood going to war with a couple played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Universal

In 2015, “We Are Your Friends” debuted with one of the worst opening weekends ever, but would ultimately make over $ 10 million worldwide with a budget of $ 2 million. Warner Bros.

In January 2016, Efron starred with screen legend Robert De Niro for the R-rated comedy “Dirty Grandpa” and continued his comedy kick. Lions gate

Universal

In “Mike and Dave need wedding dates” in 2016, Efron and Adam Devine played rowdy brothers who got their comeuppance when they met even more rowdy friends (Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza). Fox

Efron has teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Baywatch”, a theatrical adaptation of the worldwide television hit that re-stages the young star’s great body. Instagram

Efron was a partner of P.T. in “The Greatest Showman” in 2017. Barnum wooing a trapeze artist (Zendaya). Fox

