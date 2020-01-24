advertisement

The continued support of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following two fatal crashes has received a disproportionate fare for passengers in Calgary, with the loss of 300,000 seats available last year.

According to research done by aviation consulting firm InterVISTAS and released by Calgary Airport on Friday, YYC was the fourth most affected airport in North America and the eighth most affected in the world when it comes to the number of flights affected by argument. The airport estimates that the global no-fly order for Max 8 planes issued last March following two fatal plane crashes involving airlines in Ethiopia and Indonesia resulted in 2,300 fewer flights and 300,000 fewer seats available for passengers flying from and to through Calgary in 2019.

The earthing effect at Calgary International Airport has been significant because both major YYC carriers own a substantial Max 8. WestJet Airlines fleet, which is headquartered in Calgary and is building YYC as its liaison center, has 13 of the planes. , representing about 10 percent of its main fleet. Air Canada, which also has a significant presence in Calgary, has 24 Max 8 planes, which make up six percent of its total fleet and about 20 percent of its fleet fleet.

By contrast, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, the two American airlines operating Max 8 planes, both have less than five percent of their landings affected by earthquakes.

A WestJet Boeing 737 land while an Air Canada CRJ jet taxi takes off at Calgary International Airport on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

Earlier this week, Boeing advised customers and suppliers that the Max 8 is likely to remain grounded by mid-year. On Tuesday, WestJet said it will remove the aircraft from its schedule by June 24, while Air Canada will withdraw it by June 30. Both airlines had to temporarily cancel or delay routes, fly fuller planes and push growth plans.

Rob Palmer, vice president of finance and strategy for the Calgary Airport Authority, said the continued delay of the Max 8 return is problematic for the YYC as well as “the industry as a whole”.

“For Calgary, it’s a meaningful plane,” Palmer said in an interview. “It really fits in with our location and what we’re trying to do from a connecting point of view. So that’s something we’re worried about.”

Despite the ongoing Max 8 situation, a record 18 million passengers passed through Calgary International Airport in 2019, a 3.5 percent increase over the year before. Palmer said the increase can be partly attributed to the success of WestJet’s new Dreamliner service, which offers direct flights from Calgary to London-Gatwick, Paris and Dublin. In May, WestJet will also begin offering direct flights to Rome, while both WestJet and Air Canada will launch a nonstop seasonal service to Boston this year.

YYC’s $ 2 billion international terminal, which opened in October 2016, has allowed airlines to travel more traffic connecting through Calgary, Palmer added. This has resulted in continued growth at the airport, despite the steady decline in the local economy.

“We’re not as dependent on the Alberta or Calgary economy because we have people coming from B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, USA,” Palmer said.

“It helped alleviate some of the local pressure we’ve seen.”

In an email, WestJet spokesman Lauren Stewart said Calgary is home to WestJet, the largest hub and airport where there are more flights, so arguing the 10 percent of the airline fleet has had a disproportionate effect on planning outside the YYC.

However, she said the airline worked hard to accommodate passengers using aircraft and other routes.

“We had planned 4,500 Max flights through the YYC,” Stewart said. “After all, only 850 of these flights were not operated.”

