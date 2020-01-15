advertisement

Former Indian internationals Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra put their weight behind the five-day test cricket at the Sportstar Aces Award at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

Nehra, who retired from all areas of the game in November 2017, said he was not a big fan of the newly proposed format of the International Cricket Council (ICC). “To be completely honest, unless the ICC wants to prepare Rank Turners or Seaming Wickets.”

advertisement

The ICC’s cricket committee, which will formally review the 2023-2031 cycle plan, was inclined to think for the change after it had a growing need to stage more global events. In addition, the BCCI’s demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, the spread of T20 leagues around the world, and the cost of hosting five-day games are some of the factors contributing to the need.

READ:

Du Plessis “enthusiastic” about the comeback of the AB de Villiers T20 World Cup

However, Nehra was of the opinion that you shouldn’t mix much in test games. “I say again, it’s not a good idea. When it comes to test cricket, you know that you shouldn’t change some things or touch too much because you see the result happen so often on the fifth day. So I’m glad I can have the same old five-day test game. “

Stroke Yuvraj Singh, who hung his boots last June, agreed with Nehra and said, “I agree with what Nehra just said.”

While the feedback on the proposal from current and former top players such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting, Ian Botham, Steve Waugh and Virender Sehwag, which made fun of the plan, was largely critical, there were cricketers and Bodies that have also sided include the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Kevin Roberts, CEO of Cricket Australia, Michael Vaughan and Shane Warne.

advertisement