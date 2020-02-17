advertisement

When setting up a film crew, Harari told Pinker, “The default scenario is that you will be the optimist and I will be the pessimist. But we can try to avoid this. They discussed television and discovered a common enthusiasm for “Shtisel”, an Israeli drama about an ultra-Orthodox family, and “Veep”.

“What else are you looking at?” Asked Harari.

“” The Crown, “said Pinker.

“Oh,” The Crown “is great!”

Harari had told me earlier that he preferred television to novels; in a career now often centered on ideas of narration and interiority, his reflections on art seem to stop at the observation that “fictions” have remarkable power. During supper in Israel, he noted that in the Middle Ages, “only what kings and queens did was important, and not even everything they did,” while novels are likely to “tell you in detail what some peasants did. “On stage, to YES, he said:” If we consider art as a kind of game on the human emotional keyboard, then I think that AI will soon revolutionize art completely. “

The recorded conversation has started. Harari began to describe future technological intrusions, and repulsive Pinker referred to the ubiquitous “telescreens” that monitor citizens in Orwell “1984.” Today, Pinker said, it would be a “trivial” task to install such devices: “There could be, in each room, a government-run camera. They could have done it decades ago. But this is not the case, certainly not in the West. And so the question is: why not? Partly because the government had little interest in doing so. Partly because there would be enough resistance that in a democracy they could not succeed. “

Harari said that in the past the data generated by such devices could not be processed; the K.G.B. could not have hired enough agents. A.I. removes this barrier. “It is not science fiction,” he said. “This is happening in various parts of the world. It’s happening now in China. This is happening now in my home country, in Israel. “



“What you have identified are some of the problems of totalitarian societies or the occupying powers,” said Pinker. “The key is how to prevent your company from being China.” In response, Harari suggested that it could have been only an inability to process the data that had protected societies from authoritarianism. He continued: “Suddenly, totalitarian regimes could have a technological advantage over democracies.”

Pinker said: “The trade-off between efficiency and ethics is fair in the very nature of reality. She has always confronted us, even with much simpler algorithms, the kind you could do with paper and pencil. He noted that for seventy years, psychologists have known that, in a medical context, statistical decision making surpasses human intuition. Simple statistical models could have been widely used to suggest disease diagnoses, predict job performance and predict recidivism. But humans had shown a willingness to ignore such patterns.

“My opinion, as a historian, is that seventy years is not long,” said Harari.

When I later spoke to Pinker, he said he admired Harari’s avoidance of conventional wisdom, but added, “In the end, he is a secular liberal humanist.” Harari rejects the etiquette, said Pinker, but there is no doubt that Harari is an atheist, and that he “believes in freedom of expression and the application of reason, and in human well-being as the ultimate criterion”. Pinker said that in the end, Harari seems to want “to be able to reject all categories.”

The next day, Harari and Yahav made a trip to Chernobyl and the abandoned town of Pripyat. They invited a few other people and hired a guide. Yahav has embraced a half-ironic worry role about health risks; the guide tried to reassure him by giving him his dosimeter, which measures radiation levels. When the device beeped, Yahav complained of a headache. On the ruined Lenin Square in Pripyat, he said to Harari: “You are not going to die on me. We discussed it – I’m going to die first. I have been smoking for years. “

Harari, whose work sometimes seems to regret most of the events that have occurred since the Paleolithic era – in “Sapiens”, he writes, “the economy of browsers has provided most people with a more interesting life than the ‘agriculture or industry’ – started the day anticipating, Fortunately, a glimpse of the world as it would be if ‘humans destroyed themselves’. As he crossed the Pripyat football field, where mature trees are now growing, he noticed how quickly things had “returned to normal”.

The guide asked if anyone had heard of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – the video game, which includes a sequence set in Pripyat.

“No,” said Harari.

“Just the most popular game in the world,” said the guide.

At dusk, Harari and Yahav returned to Kiev in a black Mercedes. When Yahav sneezed, Harari said, “It’s the radiation that begins.” As we drove in a flat, wooded countryside, Harari spoke of his education: his hatred of chess; its nationalist and religious periods. He said, “I think about one thing about how humans work – the only thing that can replace a story is another story.”

We discussed the great stories that sometimes appear in his writings. In “Homo Deus”, Harari writes that in 2014, a Hong Kong venture capital company “innovated by appointing an algorithm named VITAL to its board of directors”. A footnote provides a link to an online article, which clearly indicates that, in fact, there had been no appointment to the board of directors, and that the press release announcing that he was was a decoy for “gullible” outlets. When I asked Harari if he had accidentally led readers to believe a fiction, he did not seem concerned, arguing that the most important point in the book on A.I. encroachment is still relevant.

In “Sapiens”, Harari writes in detail a meeting in the desert between astronauts of Apollo 11 and an Amerindian who dictated a message to them to carry on the moon. The message, when translated later, was “They came to steal your land”. Harari’s text recognizes that the story could be a “legend”.

“I don’t know if it’s a true story,” Harari told me. “It doesn’t matter, it’s a good story.” He thought about it. “It is important that you present it to readers. I think I have taken care to make sure that at least the smart readers will understand that this may not have happened. “(The story was told in a monologue by Johnny Carson.)

Harari went on to say how much he enjoyed writing a long fictional passage in “Homo Deus,” in which he imagines the belief system of a 12th-century crusader. It begins: “Imagine a young English nobleman named John. . . “Harari had been encouraged in this experience, he said, by the example of classical historians, who were comfortable creating dialogue, and by” The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy ” , by Douglas Adams, a book “filled with so much good philosophy. . No twentieth century philosophical book, apart from Charles Taylor’s Sources of the Self, had influenced him more.

We were now on a cobbled street in Kiev. Harari said, “Maybe the next book will be a novel.”

During a press conference in the city, Harari was interviewed by Hannah Hrabarska, Ukrainian press photographer. “I can’t stop smiling,” she started. “I watched all of your lectures, I watched everything about you.” I spoke to her later. She said that reading “Sapiens” had “completely changed” her life. Hrabarska was born the week of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. “When I was a child, I dreamed of being an artist,” she said. “But politics captured me.” When the orange revolution started in 2004, she was eighteen and “so idealistic”. She studied law and got into journalism. In the winter of 2013-2014, she photographed the Euromaidan protests in Kiev, where more than a hundred people were killed. “You are still expecting everything to change, to improve,” she said. “And it isn’t.”

Hrabarska read “Sapiens” three or four years ago. She told me that she had already read a lot in history and philosophy, but none of these documents had ever “interested me at my basic level”. She found “Sapiens” overwhelming, especially in her passages on prehistory, and in her greatest revelation she was “one of the billions and billions who lived, and had no impact and left no trace. “At the end of the book, Hrabarska said,” You sort of relax, don’t feel that pressure anymore – it’s good to be insignificant. For her, the discovery of “Sapiens” is that “life is great, but only for me”. This knowledge “allows me to appropriate my life”.

Reading “Sapiens” had helped her become “more compassionate” towards the people around her, although less invested in their opinions. Hrabarska also spent more time on creative photography projects. She said, “It comes from a feeling of” O.K., it doesn’t matter much, I’m just a little human, nobody cares. “”

Hrabarska disengaged from politics. “I can choose to participate, not to participate,” she said. “No one cares, and I don’t care too.” ♦

.

