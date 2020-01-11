advertisement

City Girls ’Yung Miami wants to see the twerk go global. The hip-hop artist shared his interest in starting a dance class centered on booty tremor.

Key facts: Last night, Miami launched Instagram to announce the news to its 2.4 million followers.

On a related note: On Friday, the cover of the must-have City Girls billboard arrived online and immediately went viral.

Wait, there is more: In their cover function, JT and Yung Miami reveal their intention to abandon a new studio effort in the coming months.

Quality control bosses are pushing for a City Girls album this spring – an official milestone for the past two years of drama. But the girls don’t want to rush, even if they have more than enough songs recorded – including “You Tried It”, on which JT rumbles, “I can wait in the car, I’m not meeting your mom “on a primo strip club rhythm. If the world is going to see the duo together for the first time since it exploded, everything must be perfect. (Notice board)

Before you leave: JT also stressed the importance of not rushing greatness.

“I don’t want to sound crazy, but I just feel like we can do more,” said JT. “I just want to go back to … not how we were, but how we should be.” So they’re still in the studio everyday, the grind, Miami bringing the baby every now and then, and JT crashing into his makeshift bedroom, which is now full of Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags filled with birthday gifts that would make a scene if they were at the halfway house. (Billboard)

