A YouTuber was referred to as a “loser”, “fraudster” and “fraudster” after pretending an injury to receive a free flight upgrade.

Australian influencer Jamie Zhu did the questionable stunt on YouTube this week in a video titled “How To Fly Business Class For FREE!”

The post showed the 26-year-old at the airport, where he said he was “on a very long international flight” and was trying to get a free upgrade.

Watch his video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZIZy-_txBw [/ embed]

Instead of smiling cheerfully at the check-in staff and politely asking if there was still space in the desired front part of the plane, Jamie developed a plan to get the flight attendants to upgrade him.

In the video, he found a store selling a “moon boot” that looked like a broken ankle. Then he got on the plane with the chunky accessory and claimed he couldn’t put his foot in the economy class seats.

Jamie asked a flight attendant if he could change seats. The video then showed how the YouTubers grinned in the business class, and an employee explained that they would be coming soon with the food and drink service.

A number of people suspected the video was a prank and Jamie had a business class ticket all the time, but in an interview with Studio 10, YouTuber insisted that everything was real.

Watch the interview here:

Jamie made the most of his trip by leaning back in his seat and watching the pull-out TV screen before he staggered out of the plane with a grin on his face and the moon boots were nowhere to be seen.

The 26-year-old was visibly upset that he had gotten away with his plan, but many of his followers were less impressed and slammed the influencer for his actions.

Some accused Jamie of taking advantage of the staff, while others branded the 26-year-old “scumbag”, “cheap skater”, “disrespectful”, “dishonest” and “cheater”.

One YouTube user pointed out to Jamie that he had committed “theft of services” by taking advantage of business class benefits, and another warned that his actions could “hurt the people who really need help” who gave him the auxiliary staff offered.

Despite the backlash, the YouTuber stood by his video, arguing that people should learn to bear a joke.

