advertisement

YouTuber JayStation has admitted faking his girlfriend’s death to gain more followers on her Dream Team channel.

The popular YouTuber – real name Jason Ethier – uploaded a video to the couple’s shared account last week, claiming Alexia Marano died after being hit by a drunk driver on the way to props for a video had been.

advertisement

“I never wanted to make a video like this, but last night we lost Alexia to a drunk driver,” he told his subscribers. “She was on the way to record something for the video we shot on our second channel, Dream Team. You got hit, boys. She’s gone. Sorry for crying. I know you’re going to make fun of me for crying. She left too early. “

Subsequently, JayStation uploaded a series of videos that had now been deleted, in which he carried out an Ouija board challenge, called her at 3 a.m., and then revived her to get a foothold on the channel.

Ethier told her followers that it was Alexia’s dream to reach a million subscribers and said he would upload a series of recorded videos to the Dream Team channel in the days after their alleged “death”.

In another video, the YouTuber claimed to visit Alexia at a roadside memorial before claiming to address her via an ouija board.

Days later, JayStation removed the three videos about his girlfriend’s alleged death before admitting that the whole thing was a lie and Alexia was actually alive. He said Alexia agreed to the joke and indicated that she was even involved in the production of the videos.

The already pretty dark story got worse when JayStation said after shooting some videos together and then falling asleep, he woke up to find that Alexia was gone. He also claimed that she deleted her messages, photos, and videos from all of his devices.

The YouTuber said he tried to call his girlfriend a million times before a police officer knocked on his door, saying he had received an arrest warrant.

A secret record appears to show how the officer tells JayStation that he is accused of “attacking his girlfriend with a gun”.

Sobbing, he said to his audience:

I’ve never hit a woman in my life, let alone attacked with a gun. Now my whole life is ruined.

However, the shock admission will not surprise everyone after several social media users accused him of faking his girlfriend’s death after contacting the police, who did not provide information about anyone at the time and location specified by JayStation fatal collision.

Many people quickly pointed out that YouTuber previously used other people’s deaths to get an idea, and uploaded the challenges for Ouija boards and spirit boxes after rappers Mac Miller and XXXTentacion, and YouTuber Etika lost their lives had come.

While we are unlikely to ever find out what was really going on with Alexia and the joke videos, the incident sheds light on the shocking ways people will go to gain traction for their channels.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement