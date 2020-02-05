advertisement

YouTuber SC Reviews Decider writer Anna Menta wiped out after criticizing Alita: Battle Angel for her appearance as a woman and guilt for heterosexual men.

In his latest video, SC Reviews completely rejects Menta’s argument: “The hatred for this film has not stopped. Since the film’s release. There were hate articles from SJWs out there that can’t stand the fact that men like this character. And they are jealous of Alita’s body. That’s what matters. They are jealous because they don’t have such a body. “

He even adds, “It’s garbage, this article, but let’s talk about it.”

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqDf32lgBKc (/ embed)

He then goes into the article that questions the fact that in Alita: Battle Angel Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, gets a new body and is older and more mature than the original body that Dr. Dyson Ido, played by Christoph Waltz, takes care of them.

For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, Alita is a cyborg warrior who doesn’t remember her past. She is discovered by Ido on a garbage heap, which provides her with a new body that was originally created for his daughter. However, Alita discovers a berserk combat suit in an abandoned Mars spacecraft. Finally, Ido is in the berserk boy, whereupon the suit adapts to her unconscious self-image.

Ido says: “The shell reconfigures itself to its unconscious self-image. I’ve never seen anything like it. Micro adjustments are made in each system. “After the suit adapts to Alita’s subconscious, Ido’s assistant, played by Idara Victor, says:” Looks like she’s a little older than you thought. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUFXlGTAOb8 (/ embed)

Anna Menta contradicts this letter of transformation: “The director Robert Rodriguez and the producer / co-author James Cameron, who adapted the film from Yukito Kishiro’s Japanese manga with the author Laeta Kalogridis, are hardly the first offenders in the phenomenon” Robots have big breasts “. “

SC Reviews comments: “Oh my god! Do you see how youthful that is? “

Menta then describes Alita’s adaptation to the berserk body: “Listen, I’m not saying that the entire film is rubbish, but this moment is objectively ridiculous.”

To justify the conversion, Menta describes four reasons. The first is: “Alita still has the mind of a human woman and probably wants to look like this.”

SC Reviews comments: “Yup. That is the answer. Case closed. Right? Case closed. No need for all these nifty statements and trying to break the film. And try to spoil Alita because she is jealous. That is all the rest of the article. That is your answer right there. Alita still has a woman’s mind and probably still wants to look that way. “

Interestingly, Menta writes: “I have to admit that this is a good and logical reason.” However, she disagrees with the enlargement of Alita’s eyes. “But it is impossible to explain why she decided to hold on to her huge, alarming beetle eyes.”

SC Reviews comments, “Because it’s a tribute to the anime, you idiot. Are you so stupid? How can this person write an article for a news website if it’s so stupid? Or is it because they don’t really because they’re jealous. They don’t like men like this character and this character is in shape. Like I said, the eyes are a tribute to the anime. So that’s the answer to the question, isn’t it? It’s pretty easy. “

Nevertheless, Menta writes: “Maybe she also sees herself as a giant bug? I hate breaking with you too, girl, but most human women don’t look like Barbie dolls. “

SC Reviews replies: “Again, what I intended to do proves that she is jealous. Like many of these other women. Seems to be women for some reason who are intrigued by their bodies and criticize who you think is the last to shame someone with what he preaches. “

He continued: “But why do you embarrass this character? Because they’re jealous. They wished they had such a body. You want to be in shape and this character is in shape. Tear the character. That’s it. You can’t stand the fact that people like this character because it contradicts their narrative that men don’t like strong female characters. So they try to tear down the character. “

After giving the other three nonsensical reasons, Menta acts against heterosexual men.

“Breasts on cyborgs, androids and robots have long been a convention of the science fiction genre, and the real reason is, of course, that nine out of ten men design the robots. Heterosexuals love to see mechanical fools!”

SC Reviews sums it up: “I think it’s only proven that the person who wrote this is an idiot, or is just extremely jealous of that character. And that’s pretty much it. Your picky comments throughout Pieces confirm that for me. “

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

advertisement