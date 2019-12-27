advertisement

Prominent YouTuber Dave Rubin has introduced a new platform called Locals.com aimed at restoring “power” to creators, rather than organizations like YouTube and Patreon, which have often been criticized for being censored and manipulative.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Rubin described Locals.com as a “subscription-based community network for creators … I fully believe that the future of the internet is bottom-up instead of top-down.”

Rubin went on to say that content creators are “frustrated by these gigantic tech platforms and the way they manipulate the algorithm, their shady ways, their distortions, and what I realized was that for me as a freelance content creator , I had to make sure all my digital assets, my videos, my audio, the way I can communicate with fans, is protected

Rubin wanted to build Locals.com so that content creators had the power to “post ad-free videos, ad-free audio podcasts so you could communicate directly with your fans. Ultimately, we will build community online, and also freelance creator apps. “

There will also be a social element at Locals.com. Creators, for example, will now be able to communicate with other like-minded creators in the background of the site – creating their own networks. “The future is for the creators and not for these big tech platforms,” ​​Rubin said.

Locals.com will allow creators to set their own rules within their community – meaning it will not be a universal term of service. “You will set your own rules for what kind of people you want and what speech is allowed. We will empower creators to actually own their content. “

Rubin also has a solution for bots and trolls with which content creators often have to deal with larger tech platforms, as these people will not pay to access the content.

Moreover, creators will not be looked at by tech companies or the government. “Government is not the solution, usually government is the problem,” Rubin said.

“The idea behind a great platform is that somehow everyone has to be there, and everybody has to be able to say what we want, except we know that these big tech platforms handle different content and people Why not hand that power over to the creator: so if you want to build a community where it’s free for everyone, so be it; then you can have it. “

“These are closed communities that interact with other closed communities to start creating real, mature conversation that is lost on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.”

Rubin also emphasized the ability for creators to communicate with their audiences: Big tech platforms “have created a situation where there are creators with millions of followers and you can’t even communicate directly with your people because the algorithm stops you from doing it. So, for for example, I have over a million subscribers on youtube, but my videos come out in very few of them. So we’ll make sure there are no algorithm manipulations. “

Rubin has clarified that Locals.com will not sell data. As well as this, if a creator leaves the platform, they will be allowed to take the audience data they have collected with them so that the creators are in no way dependent on Locals.com. In other words, Rubin “is trying to think of the internet in a whole new way.”

Next week, Locals.com will begin announcing a group of prominent creators who will be posting their content on the site.

