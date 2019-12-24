advertisement

A few days ago I came across a video from a Florida criminal attorney who brought up some points I hadn’t heard before. I suggest you watch the entire 30-minute video if you have the time. If this is not the case, please read my summary and comments and use this Warren guide to continue to the parts that interest you most. I also find it interesting that Warren has been active in the Libertarian Party and clearly concerned about the environment. That is contrary to the story that some people promote that only Democrats in the US care about the environment.

1. Automotive industry: He discusses that Tesla makes cars and trucks that can replace 5 vehicles. Since robotaxi can now be used for many more hours per day than gas cars, and because they are designed to last a million miles instead of about 150,000 miles for a gas car, they do not need to be replaced as often, although they are used a lot.

2. Oil industry: Cars and trucks are the most important users of oil, who do not use Tesla vehicles. Natural gas and coal are used for both heating houses and producing electricity. Tesla’s expansion of vehicles, solar panels and roofs and energy storage at competitive prices will greatly reduce the need for oil, natural gas and coal.

3. Car insurance: Millions of people do not need car insurance if they only use robotaxis. Even for people who own a personal car, the greatly reduced number of accidents and the injuries associated with those accidents will get most of the money from this industry.

4. Lawyers: Fewer accidents (due to Full Self Driving) mean less work for both plaintiff and defense for both car accidents and drunk driving for civil and criminal cases. Nobody will drive without insurance or with a suspended driver’s license, because it is simply much cheaper to take a robot taxi. Because the cars have so many cameras, criminals cannot organize fake accidents – because you can see it has been corrupted by the video evidence. He further wonders if we even need police for traffic enforcement, which is an important source of other cases (many crimes without victims).

5. Medical: Much of the work of emergency rooms, chiropractors and MRI machines is related to traffic accidents, and if we reduce traffic accidents by 99%, we don’t need much of these things. Because we have an aging population, we will probably still have work for medical professionals, but it will change demand and help us prevent a crisis that we would otherwise encounter as baby boomers grow older and need more medical care.

6. Parking: You don’t need large parking places if many people take a robot taxi. Workplaces and shopping centers do not need nearly as many parking spaces. Even houses have smaller garages or no garages.

7. Rental cars: Travelers will find it more convenient to just get a robot taxi than to rent a car at Hertz or Avis.

8. Railways: Tesla self-driving semi-trucks will reduce the need for freight trains. The Boring Company will reduce the need for traditional commuter railways.

9. Airlines: Hyperloop and SpaceX will be very attractive (faster and cheaper) than taking an airline.

10. Used car industry: As people realize the low cost of ownership, Tesla vehicles become much more attractive than BMW and Mercedes vehicles, crushing the resale values ​​of traditional luxury values.

Warren gives a very optimistic view of the future in general, but warns that if you are in one of the aforementioned industries, there will be some adjustments that can be embarrassing for people trapped in the massive transition driven by Elon Musk and Tesla.

