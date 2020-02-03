advertisement

A Leicester blogger and cook won first prize at the British Muslims Awards.

Anisa, who only wants to be known by her first name, is known for her YouTube channel, Cook With Anisa.

She was against nine other finalists for the annual awards and won the digital activity of the year award.

After her victory, the mother of three shared her surprise with her thousands of followers on social networks.

She posted on Facebook and Instagram: “OMG! We did it! We won! Truly honored and humbled to be with some of Britain’s most inspiring and impressive Muslims!”

Anisa then thanked her friends and family, including her husband Adam, who has helped her with her YouTube channel since she launched it in 2014.

Today, she shares her popular and family recipes with 115,000 YouTube subscribers and 48,600 Instagram subscribers.

Since her launch, Anisa has worked with charities across the UK, has been invited to food festivals as a judge and has worked with the BBC and ITV.

She doesn’t have her own store or cafe at the moment, but Anisa’s friends have encouraged her to open one.

“I don’t know if I will, but you, I will never say that,” she said.

