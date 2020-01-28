advertisement

A passionate cook and mother of three who became a YouTube star made the shortlist for the British Muslim Awards.

Anisa, known for her digital brand Cook with Anisa, started sharing videos on social media and often found herself being sent by people who wanted her recipes.

After being encouraged by friends to share her recipes on YouTube, she reluctantly started making simple demo videos with the help of her husband, Adam.

“The previous videos are a little cringey, but I just wanted to help people.

“Cooking is a big skill in life and I have even had comments from parents that their children are now cooking at home,” said the 38-year-old.

Without formal cooking skills, Anisa’s love for food and cooking came from her childhood memories of learning from her mother.

Although she doesn’t have one yet, Anisa will never “never say” to open her own store.

She now has thousands of people on social media and has made her mark on cooking shows and festivals in the UK, including as a judge at a festival alongside the 2012 Masterchef winner Shelina Permalloo .

His shared recipes consist of a range of colorful snacks and meals suitable for families.

Although she was shy at first, she started to get more involved in videos and talking to her audience, quickly gaining more subscribers to her YouTube channel and one subscriber on social media.

“I feel very humble and blessed – it has opened up many opportunities for me.

“I have worked with large charities and I have worked with the BBC and ITV. I even had the chance to work with Sainsbury’s and Co-op,” said Anisa.

In March 2019, she reached 100,000 subscribers to her channel after gaining ground through events, food festivals and awards. Her Instagram follow-up is currently at 47,100 and counts.

She said, “When I think of followers, I think” wow “.

“But at first I was not interested in the following, it is not that for me. It is good to know that people like what I do but as long as I help a person, I am happy this side . “

Now the cook and food blogger has been shortlisted for the highly regarded British Muslim Awards 2020 in the digital activity of the year category.

“It was a complete surprise to be informed that the public voted for me – the first I knew about it was when I was told that I was a finalist,” said she declared.

Anisa is one of seven lucky Leicester finalists for the awards to be held later this year in Manchester. – including artists, teachers and charities.

Full list of Leicester finalists for the British Muslim Awards

Media arts and cultural awareness

Rashida Osman

Zahra Gulraiz

Education services

Rajnaara C. Akhtar

Social inclusion group of the year

The An-Nasiha Educational Trust

Digital activity of the year

Anisagrammes

Religious education provider

Leicester Islamic Academy

Federation of Madani Schools

.

