The parent company Google announced the video giant’s revenue for the first time as part of its earnings forecast

According to Google’s Q4 earnings report released on Monday afternoon, YouTube generated $ 4.72 billion in advertising revenue in the fourth quarter. Annual advertising revenue increased nearly 36 percent year over year to $ 15.15 billion.

These numbers don’t include subscriptions to YouTube TV, the company’s $ 50 monthly live TV service.

In total, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, generated sales of $ 162 billion in 2019.

The technology giant reported sales of $ 46.1 billion for the holiday quarter, which is approximately $ 900 million less than analyst estimates. Google’s share price decreased approximately 4% to $ 1,422 per share after close of trading.

Since taking over YouTube for $ 1.65 billion in 2006, Google has closely monitored the extent to which the Internet’s largest video website is contributing to its massive ad business. YouTube’s annual advertising revenue of $ 15.15 billion alone is approximately $ 5 billion lower than Netflix’s revenue last year.

The fourth quarter coincided with the acquisition of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, as CEO of Alphabet in December. The company’s stock price, which was heading for Monday afternoon, had fallen slightly over the past three months. Alphabet, along with Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, was recently the only company to break the $ 1 trillion valuation threshold.

